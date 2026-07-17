Jasmine Sandlas opens up about her first period experience and how she thought she was going to die. Keep scrolling to know more.

Dhurandhar singer Jasmine Sandlas has reached new heights in her career and her personal life, and we are loving that for her. The actress, who was already a very popular singer, gained massive popularity after singing the touching track Jaye Sajana of Ranveer Singh starrer Dhurandhar. Recently, during one of her concerts, she also introduced her beau to public, making everyone go aww.

When Jasmine Got Her First Period

Now, during a recent interaction on a podcast show, the singer opened up about how, due to a lack of awareness about menstruation, she was terrified when she got her first period and thought she had cancer and was going to die. Yes, you read that right. Talking to the Hauterrfly, Jasmine said she was studying in Class 7 and living in New Jersey when it happened. “I thought I had cancer. I thought I was going to die. I was so scared. I didn't know how to tell my mom.”

Jasmine Says Periods Are A Beautiful Thing

“Periods are such a beautiful thing. But when you don't know what's happening to your body, it can be the scariest experience.” she added. Jasmine also urged parents to speak openly with their children about menstruation before their first period. Her honest account struck a chord with social media users, many of whom shared similar experiences and called for better menstrual education.

On The Personal Front

Jasmine recently introduced her fiancé, Shekhar Chaudhary, to fans during a concert in Delhi, making their relationship public.