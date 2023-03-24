Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Krunal Pandya turns 32: Here's how brother Hardik, sister-in-law Natasa and wife Pankhuri wished him

    Krunal Pandya will participate in IPL 2023 with Lucknow Super Giants. Meanwhile, on Friday, he turned 32, and his family, including brother Hardik, sister-in-law Natasa Stankovic and wife Pankhuri Sharma, wished him on occasion.

    Ayush Gupta
    First Published Mar 24, 2023, 4:55 PM IST

    Indian all-rounder Krunal Pandya is preparing himself for the 2023 Indian Premier League (IPL) with Lucknow Super Giants (LSG). Meanwhile, on Friday, he is celebrating his 32nd birthday. On the same note, the entire Pandya family took to social media to wish him, mainly his brother Hardik, sister-in-law Natasa Stankovic (Hardik's wife) and Pankhuri Sharma (wife).

    Hardik penned an emotional message besides sharing some of their pictures on and off the field, "From dreaming together to living the dream. Bhai, I wouldn't have anyone else by my side on this journey called life. We've laughed, cried, celebrated, danced and gone through our ups and downs, knowing that anything and everything is possible as long as we have each other. Love you bhai, and I hope you have the best day and year ahead. I'll try to be the best HP papa to your son, just like you've been the best to mine. Happy birthday, my love, @krunalpandya_official ❤️❤️❤️".

    ALSO READ: IPL 2023 - FANS AWAIT HARBHAJAN, SREESANTH'S REUNION IN COMMENTARY BOX 15 YEARS AFTER INFAMOUS SLAP-GATE

    As for Natasa, she too shared some of their photos and penned a letter that read, "Happiest bday KP. Thank you for being such a great friend and a brother to me. You are the wisest in the family, the one who can talk for hours, making everyone laugh at your jokes and at the same time, we learn so much from you ❤️ keep shining and may this year be the best for you ✨ @krunalpandya_official cheers 🥂 🫶🏻".

    At the same time, Pankhuri shared a video on Instagram, depicting some of the lovely moments with her birthday husband over the years, while her missive read, "Happy birthday to my whole heart ✨♥️ Couldn't be happier, luckier to have found you 🥹 May we keep loving, growing and pushing each other to be the best versions of ourselves. May you achieve and get the best because you deserve it. Don't let anything or anyone change your beautiful heart and soul. Always and forever by your side. Love you♥️".

    ALSO READ: Ashneer Grover launches CrickPe fantasy app ahead of IPL 2023; Check details

    Also, LSG shared a birthday video of Krunal, where he is seen cutting the cake and celebrating it with Pankhuri and his teammates, with the cake smeared all over his face. "Friends, family and a lot of fun lit up @krunalpandya_official's birthday celebrations 🎂🎉", captioned the clip LSG.

