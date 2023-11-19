Watch: Anant Ambani gives snake to Shah Rukh Khan on Isha Ambani's twins' birthday party

One of Shah Rukh Khan's fan accounts shared a video on social media where Anant Ambani gives a yellow snake to him, while someone else wraps a similar snake around the actor's neck from behind.

On Saturday, Shah Rukh Khan attended the spectacular birthday bash of Isha Ambani and Anand Piramal's twins, Krishna and Aadiya, in Mumbai. Shah Rukh was seen having fun with Anant Ambani and his fiancée Radhika Merchant at the party and a video is going viral on social media where they are all seen playing with snakes. Yes, you read it right!! In the video, Anant is seen giving off a snake to Shah Rukh, who seems amused.

The video

One of Shah Rukh Khan's fan accounts shared a video on social media where Anant Ambani gives a yellow snake to him, while someone else wraps a similar snake around the actor's neck from behind. It depicts Shah Rukh in a casual black suit and sunglasses, posing alongside Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant.

In the midst of all of this, Shah Rukh stands motionless with the two snakes draped over him, looking unfazed. As Anant places the snake in Shah Rukh's hands, Radhika yells with excitement.

Guests at the party

Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani were happy grandparents as their grandkids turned a year older. Many Bollywood celebrities attended the party in Mumbai yesterday. Guests included Ananya Panday, Shanaya Kapoor, Karisma Kapoor, Karan Johar with his kids Ruhi and Yash, Kiara Advani, Aditya Roy Kapur, Katrina Kaif, and more.