    Was Jacqueline Fernandez dating married coman Sukesh Chandrashekhar?

    A throwback picture of Jacqueline Fernandez with conman Sukesh Chandrasekhar has surfaced online. Were they both in a relationship? Here's what we know about the entire story.
     

    Author
    Team Newsable
    Mumbai, First Published Nov 27, 2021, 8:21 AM IST
    A rare photo of Jacqueline Fernandez with conman Sukesh Chandrasekhar has surfaced online. Sukesh is a conman and a prime accused in a Rs 200 crore extortion case.   A source close to India Today said that the photos were taken in April-June 2021 when the conman was on interim bail. Reports also sau that Sukesh had met  Jacqueline Fernandez four times in Chennai and had also arranged for a private jet for her for these meetings. The picture shows that Sukesh is kissing the actress on her cheek while he takes a selfie facing the mirror.

    Sources further report that iPhone 12 Pro was used by the conman. He had used the same phone to carry out the scam with an Israeli SIM card. Sukesh was using the same phone when he was inside the jail too.

    Last month, the actress was questioned for many hours by the  Enforcement Directorate (ED) in relation to the  Rs 200 crore extortion case that involved conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar and his wife actress Leena Maria Paul. 

    In the charge sheet, the Delhi Police has accused Sukesh Chandrashekhar and 13 others of duping the spouse of the former promoter of Ranbaxy to the tune of Rs 200 crore. Officials also said that Chandrashekhar extorted Rs 200 crore from the wife of ex promoter of Ranbaxy and claimed that he would help in releasing her husband from the jail.  

    Anant Malik, Sukesh Chandrashekhar's lawyer, had told the media that Jacqueline and Sukesh were dating. These were his instructions, straight from the horse's mouth.  Reacting to the claims a spokesperson for the actress said that Jacqueline Fernandez was called to  testify as a witness by the ED.  She had duly recorded her statements and in future shall also be completely co-operating with the agency in the investigations. He also said that the actress categorically denied alleged slanderous statements made about her relationship.

    Last Updated Nov 27, 2021, 8:22 AM IST
