    Where is Jacqueline Fernandez? Fans are confused; is it Delhi or Hyderabad? Read this

    First Published Nov 15, 2021, 6:49 PM IST
    Jacqueline Fernandez has been moving set to set ever since the restrictions eased and is now headed for a new schedule, and she lets the fans guess where.

    Bollywood actress Jacqueline Fernandez is on cloud nine with many big-budget films in her kitty and brand endorsements. This year, Jacqueline has a year packed with work, and she appears to be ending it on the same note. 
     

    Jacqueline had one film release this year, 'Bhoot Police' and launched her foundation to help people in times of need, especially during the Covid-19 lockdown. Jacqueline has been moving set to set ever since the restrictions eased and are now headed for a new schedule and she let's the fans guess where.
     

    Jacqueline has a long list of movies yet to release in Cirkus, Ram Setu, Kick 2, Bachchan Pandey and Attack. She also has a few unannounced projects, and with this post, she has got the fans and social media followers are all excited and anxiously waiting for the details of the same. Also Read: Here's what Jacqueline Fernandez, Janhvi Kapoor doing in Dubai; Check out their HOT BIKINI pictures

     

    Jacqueline took to her social media handle to post a picture of herself in an all white attire. Posing at the airport in a white hoodie with white joggers and foot wearthe actress metaphorically looked at her next destination as she left for the fans to anticipate the location where she is headed. Setting up a poll the actress asked her fans to guess between Delhi and Hyderabad as her next destination.
     

    The fans of the actress are always cheering for their star and looking forward to her upcoming projects. The fans made their excitement known as a lot of them turned up and went ahead and picked an option to guess where the actress was headed next.
     

