    Akshay Kumar, Jacqueline Fernandez have a mid-air ‘hack’ for the ladies, find out the details here

    While on their way for a shooting schedule for ‘Ram Setu’ actor Akshay Kumar shares a small yet important clip of Jacqueline Fernandez giving a mid-air hack for the women. Continue reading to find out the details about the hack.

    Akshay Kumar Jacqueline Fernandez have a mid air hack for the ladies find out the details here
    Mumbai, First Published Nov 16, 2021, 12:48 PM IST
    Other than his action-packed sequences and love for adventure, Akshay Kumar is also hugely loved for his sense of humour, something that is evitable in his movies as well. It would not be wrong to say that the ‘Sooryavanshi’ actor has perfect timing when it is about being humourous. And his humourous self was once again at put at a show where he films Jacqueline Fernandez giving us all a mid-air hack. 

    Akshay and Jacqueline were on their way for the shoot of their upcoming film ‘Ram Setu’. The two seemed to have boarded a chopper to reach their shoot destination. And that is when Jacqueline gave us, women, an important mid-air hack. If you have boarded a helicopter in hurry, and have forgotten to curl your hair, let Jacqueline come to your rescue. The video shows Jacqueline sliding a streak of her hair outside a small window cut while the two actors are on board. She shows how the crazy speed of air crashing through her hair, helps it curl without using any hot or cold curler.

    ALSO READ: Akshay Kumar, Katrina Kaif's Sooryavanshi enters Rs 200 cr club; read details

    What is funnier than Jacqueline’s little act is Akshay’s caption of the post. Sharing on his Instagram handle, Akshay called Jacqueline a ‘Jugaadu’ for the crazy hack! Have a look at the post here and also, do not miss out on Jacqueline’s comment on it.

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    A post shared by Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar)

    ALSO READ: Prithviraj teaser: Akshay Kumar gives goosebumps, Manushi Chhillar does debut

    Their on-air fun does not end just there. In stories posted by Jackqueline, the actress is seen asking Akshay as to what shoot are they headed to. Akshay, wearing his classic aviators and a blue zipper, replies quickly, “Ram Setu”. However, Akshay sooner realises that Jackie is busy making an Instagram story and gets a tad bit annoyed in a funny manner, trying to snatch the phone from her hands. Akshay and Jacqueline will once again be seen together in Abhishek Sharma directorial ‘Ram Setu’. The film is expected to release by October last year. 

    Meanwhile, Akshay’s upcoming movie ‘Prithviraj’, a period drama’s teaser was released on November 15. The actor will be seen opposite former Miss World Manushi Chillar in the Yash Raj Film. Actors Sanjay Dutt and Sonu Sood will also be seen in pivotal roles in the film which has already crossed over 10 million views since the teaser was released. The film is expected to hit the theatres on January 21, next year.

    Last Updated Nov 16, 2021, 12:52 PM IST
