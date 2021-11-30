  • Facebook
  • Twitter
Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Want to smell sexy like Rihanna? This is the perfume she uses

    From next week all fans of popular singer Rihanna will get the opportunity to smell like the singer. Check out to know about her latest perfume collection.

    Want to smell sexy like Rihanna? This is the perfume she uses SCJ
    Author
    Team Newsable
    Mumbai, First Published Nov 30, 2021, 6:32 PM IST
    • Facebook
    • Twitter
    • Whatsapp

    From next week all fans of Rihanna will get the opportunity to smell like the singer. The 33-year-old singer has expanded her beauty empire and had announced on Monday that her first Fenty perfume shall be available for purchase.

    To talk about the fragrance, the spicy-sweet scent has been inspired by the places that the bad girl, as Rihanna calls herself on social media has been throughout her life. She describes her journey from Bridgetown, Barbados to Paris and New York. The fragrance can be purchased for $ 120 exclusively on the website fentybeauty.com

    During an interview with The Goal Spot Light.com she said that there are experiences, memories embodied in the scent. Once you put this perfume on, you won't be able to forget. The diva has created an individual scent that features notes related to sensual magnolia, musk, mandarin and blueberry with hints of patchouli absolute, geranium and Bulgarian rose. 

    The singer also said that she wanted to create a scent that would be suited for all genders. She revealed that brown had been her favourite colour. She also said brown is who she is and it is her origin. If she is going to create a fragrance that presents herself, then even the language of the bottle needs to be appropriate. So she wanted something brown but also transparent so that she could see the liquid of the scent.

    The singer had collaborated with  LVMH perfumer Jacques Cavalier Belletrude to create a scent in France. He had called the singer genius and had admitted that working with her was a great adventure of his career. Also read: With 1.7 billion USD net worth, Rihanna is the richest woman musician in the world

    To talk about Rihanna, as Barbados became the world's newest republic, the singer was declared a national hero by its Prime Minister. The singer, who is 33, had grown up in a troubled home and rose to fame after an American producer named  Evan Rogers had recognised her talent. Also read: Rihanna's HOT pictures in peep-hole shorts go viral; social media is on fire (Pictures)
     

    Last Updated Nov 30, 2021, 6:32 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt have postponed their wedding. THIS is the REASON behind it drb

    Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt have postponed their wedding? THIS is the REASON behind it

    Story of my team: Kapil Dev reacts to Ranveer Singh's '83' movie trailer-ayh

    India's World Cup winning captain Kapil Dev lauds Ranveer Singh's '83' trailer; terms it as 'story of my team'

    Kundali Bhagya actor Sanjay Gagnani gets married to Poonam Preet Bhatia [PHOTOS] SCJ

    Kundali Bhagya actor Sanjay Gagnani gets married to Poonam Preet Bhatia [PHOTOS]

    Priyanka Chopra in floral, Nick Jonas in black all decked up at British Fashion Awards (Pictures) RCB

    Priyanka Chopra in floral, Nick Jonas in black all decked up at British Fashion Awards (Pictures)

    Mallika Dua father veterna journalist Vinod Dua shifted to ICU drb

    Veteran journalist Vinod Dua 'extremely critical and fragile' says daughter Mallika

    Recent Stories

    Parliament Winter Session, November 30: Information that nation learnt today

    Parliament Winter Session, November 30: Information that nation learnt today

    Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt have postponed their wedding. THIS is the REASON behind it drb

    Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt have postponed their wedding? THIS is the REASON behind it

    Ranveer Singh, Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Kartik Aaryan, Kriti Sanon create mini-Bollywood in Delhi drb

    Ranveer Singh, Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Kartik Aaryan, Kriti Sanon create mini-Bollywood in Delhi

    Omicron scare in Karnataka: Key takeaways from expert committee and health minister's meet-ycb

    Omicron scare in Karnataka: Key takeaways from expert committee and health minister's meet

    Deepika Padukone gets trolled for her fashion sense, airport look; yes, this is TRUE (Read this) RCB

    Deepika Padukone gets trolled for her fashion sense, airport look; yes, this is TRUE (Read this)

    Recent Videos

    Barbados bids adieu to Britain Queen after 400 years formally declared worlds newest republic

    Barbados bids adieu to Britain's Queen after 400 years

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, Chennaiyin FC vs NorthEast United FC: CFC's Lallianzuala Chhangte reflects on his splendid goal-scoring streak vs NEUFC (WATCH)-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: CFC's Lallianzuala Chhangte reflects on his splendid goal-scoring streak vs NEUFC (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Twitter CEO Parag Agrawal: Here's a list of Indian CEOs who rein over global tech giants-dnm

    Twitter CEO Parag Agrawal: Here’s a list of Indian CEOs who rein over global tech giants

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, CFC vs NEUFC Match Highlights (Game 12): Chennaiyin FC pips NorthEast United 2-1 (WATCH)-ayh

    ISL 2021-22, Match Highlights (Game 12): Chennaiyin FC pips NorthEast United 2-1 (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Omicron covid variant scare in Karnataka Intensive checking at borders, no lockdown says government

    Omicron scare in Karnataka: Intensive checking at borders, no lockdown says govt

    Video Icon