Want to smell sexy like Rihanna? This is the perfume she uses

From next week all fans of popular singer Rihanna will get the opportunity to smell like the singer. Check out to know about her latest perfume collection.

From next week all fans of Rihanna will get the opportunity to smell like the singer. The 33-year-old singer has expanded her beauty empire and had announced on Monday that her first Fenty perfume shall be available for purchase.

To talk about the fragrance, the spicy-sweet scent has been inspired by the places that the bad girl, as Rihanna calls herself on social media has been throughout her life. She describes her journey from Bridgetown, Barbados to Paris and New York. The fragrance can be purchased for $ 120 exclusively on the website fentybeauty.com

During an interview with The Goal Spot Light.com she said that there are experiences, memories embodied in the scent. Once you put this perfume on, you won't be able to forget. The diva has created an individual scent that features notes related to sensual magnolia, musk, mandarin and blueberry with hints of patchouli absolute, geranium and Bulgarian rose.

The singer also said that she wanted to create a scent that would be suited for all genders. She revealed that brown had been her favourite colour. She also said brown is who she is and it is her origin. If she is going to create a fragrance that presents herself, then even the language of the bottle needs to be appropriate. So she wanted something brown but also transparent so that she could see the liquid of the scent.

The singer had collaborated with LVMH perfumer Jacques Cavalier Belletrude to create a scent in France. He had called the singer genius and had admitted that working with her was a great adventure of his career. Also read: With 1.7 billion USD net worth, Rihanna is the richest woman musician in the world

To talk about Rihanna, as Barbados became the world's newest republic, the singer was declared a national hero by its Prime Minister. The singer, who is 33, had grown up in a troubled home and rose to fame after an American producer named Evan Rogers had recognised her talent. Also read: Rihanna's HOT pictures in peep-hole shorts go viral; social media is on fire (Pictures)

