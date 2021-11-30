Rihanna's HOT pictures in peep-hole shorts go viral; social media is on fire (Pictures)

Pop singer Rihanna broke the Internet with her sexy pictures in several seductive innerwear from her Savage x Fenty collection.

International singer Rihanna enjoys more than 112 million followers from across the globe on Instagram. She is very active on social media and shares her pictures and videos regularly. (Photo Courtesy: Rihanna's Instagram)

Recently, Rihanna, 33, raised eyebrows when she stepped out on camera in a tight halter-neck bra, allowing her assets to steal the show. She left nothing to the imagination as she went closer to the lens, assuring her massive cleavage and body tattoos were in full show.

Rihanna really knows how to entertain her fans and followers and with such pictures and videos, she manages to break the Internet. The Umbrella singer was seen in a pair of racy cut-out shorts with a matching bralette from her Savage X Fenty lingerie line. Also Read: With 1.7 billion USD net worth, Rihanna is the richest woman musician in the world

She braided her hair to make her look sexier, along with a gold necklace and a pair of matching earrings. She posed for the camera, flaunting a bit of her butt crack in one of the Instagram stories.

The singer fans started giving many positive comments on her social media pages, and some went to Twitter to discuss the same. In one of the pictures, Rihanna was seen in a blue chequered Fenty fit, the pyjama shorts with a cheeky cut-out. This is also from the new collection of her lingerie brand.