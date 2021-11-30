  • Facebook
  • Twitter
Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Rihanna's HOT pictures in peep-hole shorts go viral; social media is on fire (Pictures)

    First Published Nov 30, 2021, 8:48 AM IST
    • Facebook
    • Twitter
    • Whatsapp

    Pop singer Rihanna broke the Internet with her sexy pictures in several seductive innerwear from her Savage x Fenty collection.

    Rihanna HOT pictures in peep-hole shorts go viral; social media is on fire (Pictures) RCB

    International singer Rihanna enjoys more than 112 million followers from across the globe on Instagram. She is very active on social media and shares her pictures and videos regularly. (Photo Courtesy: Rihanna's Instagram)

    Rihanna HOT pictures in peep-hole shorts go viral; social media is on fire (Pictures) RCB

    Recently, Rihanna, 33, raised eyebrows when she stepped out on camera in a tight halter-neck bra, allowing her assets to steal the show. She left nothing to the imagination as she went closer to the lens, assuring her massive cleavage and body tattoos were in full show.

    Rihanna HOT pictures in peep-hole shorts go viral; social media is on fire (Pictures) RCB

    Rihanna really knows how to entertain her fans and followers and with such pictures and videos, she manages to break the Internet. The Umbrella singer was seen in a pair of racy cut-out shorts with a matching bralette from her Savage X Fenty lingerie line. Also Read: With 1.7 billion USD net worth, Rihanna is the richest woman musician in the world

    Rihanna HOT pictures in peep-hole shorts go viral; social media is on fire (Pictures) RCB

    She braided her hair to make her look sexier, along with a gold necklace and a pair of matching earrings. She posed for the camera, flaunting a bit of her butt crack in one of the Instagram stories. 

    Rihanna HOT pictures in peep-hole shorts go viral; social media is on fire (Pictures) RCB

    The singer fans started giving many positive comments on her social media pages, and some went to Twitter to discuss the same. In one of the pictures, Rihanna was seen in a blue chequered Fenty fit, the pyjama shorts with a cheeky cut-out. This is also from the new collection of her lingerie brand.

    Rihanna HOT pictures in peep-hole shorts go viral; social media is on fire (Pictures) RCB

    Rihanna just knows how to wow people with her perfect body and turning up the heat a notch and modelled a variety of hot pieces from her nocturnal collection, including a cheeky pair of cut-out pyjama bottoms. Rihanna's one of these photos received over 4.5 million likes, with many commenting to tell the woman how  beautiful she looked.

    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Nora Fatehi's Indian look to Taimur Ali Khan being spotted with Kareena Kapoor Khan, check photos SCJ

    Nora Fatehi's Indian look to Taimur Ali Khan being spotted with Kareena Kapoor Khan, check photos

    Vicky Kaushal spotted outside Katrina Kaif home amidst wedding reports see pics inside drb

    Vicky Kaushal spotted outside Katrina Kaif’s home amidst wedding reports. See pics inside

    Will Kim Kardashian go back to Kanye West? Here's how she reacted to Ye's throwback photo RCB

    Will Kim Kardashian go back to Kanye West? Here's how she reacted to Ye's throwback photo

    Janhvi Kapoor goes BRALESS with NUDE makeup; check out her latest pictures RCB

    Janhvi Kapoor goes BRALESS with NUDE makeup; check out her latest pictures

    Has Kangana Ranaut been ditched in LOVE? Here's what her latest post hints RCB

    Has Kangana Ranaut been ditched in LOVE? Here's what her latest post hints

    Recent Stories

    Ballon dOr 2021: Lionel Messi wins wins record-extending 7th title, Cristiano Ronaldo finishes 6th-ayh

    Ballon d’Or 2021: Lionel Messi wins record-extending 7th title, Cristiano Ronaldo finishes 6th

    George Clooney talks about Hollywood's current culture, #MeToo movement and more RCB

    George Clooney talks about Hollywood's current culture, #MeToo movement and more

    Bigg Boss 15 Rakhi Sawant calls Karan Kundrra cheater for this reason SCJ

    Bigg Boss 15: Rakhi Sawant calls Karan Kundrra cheater for this reason

    Nora Fatehi's Indian look to Taimur Ali Khan being spotted with Kareena Kapoor Khan, check photos SCJ

    Nora Fatehi's Indian look to Taimur Ali Khan being spotted with Kareena Kapoor Khan, check photos

    India vs New Zealand, IND vs NZ 2021-22, Kanpur Test: Records scripted on Day 5 as Kiwis force a draw-ayh

    IND vs NZ 2021-22, Kanpur Test: Records scripted on Day 5 as Kiwis force a draw

    Recent Videos

    Omicron covid variant scare in Karnataka Intensive checking at borders, no lockdown says government

    Omicron scare in Karnataka: Intensive checking at borders, no lockdown says govt

    Video Icon
    The life of Virgil Abloh Louis Vuitton first black artistic director and founder of Off-White

    The life of Virgil Abloh - Louis Vuitton's first black artistic director and founder of Off-White

    Video Icon
    Omicron COVID-19 variant forces shutting borders across globe as cases inch up-dnm

    Omicron COVID-19 variant forces shutting borders across globe as cases inch up

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, NorthEast United vs Chennaiyin FC: Bozidar Bandovic wants CFC to improve counter attacks ahead of NEUFC clash (WATCH)-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: Bozidar Bandovic wants CFC to improve counter attacks ahead of NEUFC clash (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, BFC vs KBFC Match Highlights (Game 11): Bengaluru FC draws Kerala Blasters 1-1 (WATCH)-ayh

    ISL 2021-22, Match Highlights (Game 11): Bengaluru FC draws Kerala Blasters 1-1 (WATCH)

    Video Icon