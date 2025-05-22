Veteran actor Mohanlal unveiled his majestic first look from Vrusshabha on his 65th birthday, thrilling fans with the upcoming action-packed period drama.

Veteran actor Mohanlal turned 65 on Wednesday. On his birthday, he surprised his fans by sharing his first look from 'Vrusshabha'.

The poster shows Mohanlal sporting a detailed golden-brown armor with dragon-scale patterns. He stands tall as a mythical warrior-king. Traditional ornaments and a bold nose ring complete the regal look.

Mohanlal and the makers took to their social media handles, revealing the poster and wrote, "This one is special -- dedicating it to all my fans. The wait ends. The storm awakens. With pride and power, I unveil the first look of VRUSSHABHA - a tale that will ignite your soul and echo through time."

The action period drama is directed by Nanda Kishore. It will be released on October 16, 2025, in five languages -- Telugu, Malayalam, Hindi, Tamil, and Kannada.

Shobha Kapoor, Ektaa R Kapoor, CK Padma Kumar, Varun Mathur, Saurabh Mishra, Abhishek S Vyas, Vishal Gurnani, and Juhi Parekh Mehta have jointly produced the film.