Malayalam cinema's two most beloved actors, Mohanlal and Mammootty, share a close bond that transcends fan rivalries. This enduring friendship is evident in their birthday wishes exchanged on social media. Mammootty recently extended his birthday greetings to Mohanlal with a heartfelt message and a picture of them together.

Sharing the photo, Mammootty simply wrote, "Happy birthday, dear Lal!" The post quickly gained over 45,000 likes on Facebook within an hour, likely becoming the most-liked birthday wish for Mohanlal. Many comments highlighted the significance of Mammootty's gesture, with one fan stating that Lalettan's birthday celebration is only complete with Mammooka's wishes.

Mohanlal is currently enjoying a successful phase in his career. His recent films, Empuraan and Thuramukham, collectively grossed nearly 500 crore at the global box office. Empuraan, released on March 27th, became the highest-grossing Malayalam film globally, while Thuramukham, released on April 25th, became the first Malayalam film to gross over 100 crore in Kerala alone.

Fans eagerly await announcements of Mohanlal's upcoming projects on his birthday. Several films are rumored to be in the pipeline, including a project with director Krishanand, a comedy directed by Prithviraj Sukumaran, and collaborations with directors Amal Neerad, Blessy, Jeethu Joseph, and Lijo Jose Pellissery. Sequels like Drishyam 3 and Lucifer franchise's third installment, Israayel, are also confirmed. Mohanlal is also slated to appear in the Telugu film Kanappa, Jailer 2 in a cameo role, a Mahesh Narayanan film with Mammootty, the pan-Indian film Vrushabha, and reportedly a cameo in Dileep's film Bandra.