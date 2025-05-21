- Home
Mohanlal Birthday: Know South superstar's career, box-office records, awards and many more
Mohanlal Birthday: Know South superstar's career, box-office records, awards and many more
Mohanlal, the South Indian film superstar, celebrates his 65th birthday. He remains active in the film industry, delivering hits even at this age. He has starred in over 400 films throughout his career
| Published : May 21 2025, 07:37 AM
2 Min read
Image Credit : instagram
At 18, Mohanlal began his acting career with the Malayalam film Thiranottam in 1978. Due to censorship issues, the film's release was delayed by 25 years. His official debut was in 1980 with Manjil Virinja Pookkal, where he played the antagonist.
Image Credit : instagram
Mohanlal continued playing villainous roles. In 1980, he started playing lead roles and established himself. After working in several hit films in 1986, he achieved stardom. The crime drama Rajavinte Makan further elevated his star status.
Image Credit : instagram
While primarily working in Malayalam films, Mohanlal has also appeared in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, and Kannada films. Some of his notable non-Malayalam films include the Tamil political drama Iruvar (1997), the Hindi crime drama Company (2002), and the Telugu film Janatha Garage (2016).
Image Credit : instagram
Mohanlal has received five National Awards, including two for Best Actor, a Special Jury Mention, a Special Jury Award for Acting, and Best Feature Film (as producer). He has a total of 146 awards, including nine Kerala State Film Awards and several South Filmfare Awards.
Image Credit : instagram
Mohanlal once had 34 films released in a single year. He is the only actor to have delivered 25 hit films in one year, a record that remains unbroken.
Image Credit : instagram
Besides acting, Mohanlal is a singer, producer, director, and distributor. He charges 4-5 crores per film. According to Pinkvilla, his net worth is estimated at 427 crores.
Image Credit : instagram
Mohanlal enjoys a luxurious lifestyle. He reportedly owns a house in Ooty and an apartment in Burj Khalifa. He has a collection of luxury cars, owns restaurants, and runs a spice packaging business.
