Ritu Shivpuri Birthday: Explore her career, life, and unknown facts

Entertainment
Ritu Shivpuri, famous for 'Lal Dupatta,' turns 50. She debuted in Bollywood with 'Aankhen,' featuring the hit song 'Lal Dupatta.'
Ritu Shivpuri comes from a film background. Her parents, Om Shivpuri and Sudha Shivpuri, were renowned Bollywood and TV actors.
Ritu Shivpuri debuted with the blockbuster 'Aankhen.' However, she didn't have another major hit afterward.
Ritu Shivpuri transitioned to TV after films. She quit acting because long shooting hours kept her away from her family.
Ritu Shivpuri planned a comeback but abandoned it due to her husband's health issues.
After leaving acting, Ritu Shivpuri pursued jewelry design. She returned to acting with the web series '24.'
Ritu Shivpuri acted in TV shows like 'Iss Pyaar Ko Kya Naam Doon 3.' Her current whereabouts are unknown.
Besides 'Aankhen,' Ritu Shivpuri acted in films like 'Hum Sab Chor Hain,' 'Rock Dancer,' and 'Shakti: The Power.'
(PHOTOS) Inside Namrata Sirodkar, Mahesh Babu's luxury Hyderabad home
Loveyapa to Chhaava: 5 New films releasing THIS Valentine's week
Saif Ali Khan discharged from hospital after injury– See Photos
Urvashi Rautela beats Virat Kohli in popularity post-Dakoo Maharaj?