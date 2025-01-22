Entertainment

Ritu Shivpuri Birthday: Explore her career, life, and unknown facts

'Lal Dupatta' Actress Turns 50

Ritu Shivpuri, famous for 'Lal Dupatta,' turns 50. She debuted in Bollywood with 'Aankhen,' featuring the hit song 'Lal Dupatta.'

Ritu Shivpuri Hails from a Film Family

Ritu Shivpuri comes from a film background. Her parents, Om Shivpuri and Sudha Shivpuri, were renowned Bollywood and TV actors.

Ritu Shivpuri Debuted with 'Aankhen'

Ritu Shivpuri debuted with the blockbuster 'Aankhen.' However, she didn't have another major hit afterward.

Ritu Shivpuri Left Acting

Ritu Shivpuri transitioned to TV after films. She quit acting because long shooting hours kept her away from her family.

Ritu Shivpuri's Comeback Halted

Ritu Shivpuri planned a comeback but abandoned it due to her husband's health issues.

Ritu Shivpuri Became a Jewelry Designer

After leaving acting, Ritu Shivpuri pursued jewelry design. She returned to acting with the web series '24.'

Ritu Shivpuri's TV Career

Ritu Shivpuri acted in TV shows like 'Iss Pyaar Ko Kya Naam Doon 3.' Her current whereabouts are unknown.

Ritu Shivpuri's Filmography

Besides 'Aankhen,' Ritu Shivpuri acted in films like 'Hum Sab Chor Hain,' 'Rock Dancer,' and 'Shakti: The Power.'

