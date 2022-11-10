Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    The Kashmir Files' director Vivek Agnihotri’s next movie is 'The Vaccine War!' Read here all you need to know

    Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri’s next movie is even more realistic, announced title The Vaccine War, with a unique poster. Vivek books Independence day 2023 for his next film.

    Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri recently attracted the public's attention with a teaser about his future movie, to which internet users flocked the comments section and left wild guesses about the title.

    The title of the director's new film, "The Vaccine War," has now been revealed, putting an end to the fans' long wait. The realistic director reportedly reserved August 15, 2023, for the world premiere of the movie. 

    Vivek thinks that films should be made for both the audiences who are the foundation of our nation and for the globe to see what our nation has actually accomplished. So, the film will be released in 10 plus languages including Hindi, English, Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada, Bhojpuri, Punjabi, Gujrati, Marathi, and Bengali

    Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri has finally revealed the name of his forthcoming movie, "The Vaccine War," after playing a lot of guessing games. While he also deleted the movie's title on the poster, it tells a lot about the concept the movie is built on and denotes that some chapters involving Indian bioscientists and indigenous vaccination would be opened. The movie's release date, which is slated for August 15, 2023, on Independence Day, is also included on the poster. Production on the movie is expected to begin this month.

    Moreover, while speaking about the same, Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri said “When The Kashmir Files was postponed during COVID lockdown, I started researching on it. Then we started researching with the scientists of ICMR & NIV who made our own vaccine possible. Their story of struggle and sacrifice was overwhelming and while researching we understood how these scientists fought a war waged against India not just by foreign agencies but even our own people. Yet, we won against superpowers by making fastest, cheapest and safest vaccine. I thought this story must be told so that every Indian can feel proud of their country.” Moreover, he added further, "This will be India’s first pure science film about a bio-war we had no idea about."

    Producer from I Am Buddha, Pallavi Joshi shares: “This film celebrates the triumph of our excellent bio scientists. The vaccine war is our tribute to their sacrifice, dedication, and hard work.”  

    This has certainly come as a big and most awaited news for the fans who have been eagerly waiting to witness yet another cinematic wonder from Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri after 'The Kashmir Files'. Moreover, with this announcement, the filmmaker has made us all wonder about how he will address this crucial and very important topic to the nation. The film will be produced by Pallavi Joshi of I Am Buddha. The makers have not announced the cast yet. It will be interesting to see who will be a perfect fit to justify the war of the vaccine and bring the efforts made by our scientists, to the big screen!

