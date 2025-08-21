In an exclusive Table for Two interview, filmmaker Vivek Agnihotri opens up about The Bengal Files, the state of Bollywood, and his unfiltered views on nepotism.

From a candid discussion in Table for Two, Vivek Agnihotri spoke about many things: his own creative process, the film industry, and his honest opinion about the pressing issues of cinema and society. Agnihotri, an acclaimed Indian filmmaker, author, and speaker, is known for making courageous and mind-bending films that interfere with established narrative systems.

Vivek Agnihotri Comments On The Bengal Files:

On being asked about what sort of story he sought to tell through The Bengal Files, Agnihotri stated that his aim as a filmmaker is to bring to light afar events of past and far-off tales. In parallel to The Kashmir Files, he said, "You are believing what happened in Pahalgam because you are seeing it. And back then, Muhammad Ali Jinnah's Muslim League ordered mass killings, knocking off perhaps 40,000 lives. I don't know under what circumstances we decided to bury these violent chapters of Indian history. I am a storyteller-my job consists of making a film and telling a story."

On Industry Support

Also, on Table for Two, he discussed whether he would receive support from anyone within the Hindi film industry. Agnihotri firmly stated that he prefers remaining uncriticized. "I believe in walking alone, that's my motto. I don't care who supports me and who doesn't." Underlined were his filmmaker journeys more with conviction than companionship.

The Audience and Cinema Trends

The plight of dwindling audiences in theaters drew Agnihotri's opinion. "We have stopped making good movies. Like Chhaava, Stree 2-these are films for all types of audiences, but we don't make enough like them." Conversely, when quizzed regarding the apparent inundation of Bollywood box-office receipts by South Indian films, his response was, "No, that's not true," thus undermining the thesis that regional cinema has invincibly overshadowed the whole.

Admiring socially relevant cinema, he said the latest film of interest to him was Adolescence, which he commended for addressing issues pertinent to today's generation.

On Nepotism

In the same interview, Agnihotri came out with a strong criticism of nepotism in Bollywood. He had to say this: "If you are a doctor, and your son is a plumber, and you make him perform an operation. that's nepotism." His pointed remarks conveyed the threat of wrongful placements and why creative industries must be driven by merit rather than lineage.

The Table for Two interview gave a rare insight into Agnihotri's un-make-up mind: a court painter whom controversy embraces, who deeply values independence, and whose self-claimed role is one of truth telling. With The Bengal Files, he looks out to further the endeavour of uncovering hidden bits of history. You may or may not choose to agree with him, but there is little doubt that Agnihotri stands on his convictions, and his films will keep on generating discussions long after the credits have rolled.