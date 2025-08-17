Filmmaker Arnab Chatterjee, in an exclusive chat on Table for Two, opened up about his inspiring journey from Kolkata’s cultural roots to his debut film Murderabaad.

Arnab Chatterjee, a filmmaker recently spotted with actor Sharib Hashmi on the candid chat show, has revealed something about his personal and professional journey. He is known for creating that eye for captivating inhibition in storytelling, and now his directorial adventure, Murderabaad, has entered the headlines. The show made way for him to reveal some less-known secrets of how he found his way to cinema and what formed him into a filmmaker.

Arnab Chatterjee Early Inspirations and Kolkata Roots

On Table for Two, Arnab recalled about his childhood in Kolkata, a city immersed in art, literature, and cinema: Satyajit Ray's works inspired him; Bengal had a colorful cultural life, and Kolkata stirred the child's passion for storytelling. According to him, this city started inspiring him cinematically: its streets, its conversations, its theater culture, long before he laid his hands on a camera.

The Struggles Behind the Lens

In the hour-long conversation on table for two, Arnab openly said it was not easy to break into the world of filmmaking for him. Juggling odd jobs, lending a hand to smaller projects, and years spent learning how stories actually translate from script to screen, Arnab said that his journey was patience and persistence, qualities that everyone aspiring to be a filmmaker needs.

Impact of Sharib Hashmi on Those Pursuits

Arnab opened up how interactions with actors such as Sharib Hashmi lent substance to his vision. He said that Sharib is an actor who can make magic happen with his magic wand. Their collaboration on Murderabaad turned around Arnab's direction and storytelling style.

The Making of Murderabaad

During the discussion on table for two of Murderabaad, his first-ever film, Arnab said it is not just a romantic thriller but also a story that weaves in emotional and suspenseful elements. He spoke about the two-edged sword of storytelling that must meet the commercial angles with layered narratives. The film, which is set in a backdrop of modern India, embodies what Arnab thinks is cinema must do: entertain without audience members leaving nothing to ponder.

Philosophy of Filmmaking

The biggest secret that Arnab finally revealed on Table for Two is his filmmaking philosophy- he sees cinema as a bridge between human emotions and reality of society. These are the tales that should take the audience somewhere else and make them cogitate. Balance, according to him, is what makes films timeless.

For the future, there are hints of exploring a maximum number of new genres, from intense, emotionally dramatic to far lighter narratives. But, authenticity will always be at the core of his work-something he believes never will change, regardless of the genre.