- Home
- Entertainment
- Inside PHOTOS of Thalapathy Vijay’s Rs 80 Crores beach home with Landscaped gardens in Chennai
Inside PHOTOS of Thalapathy Vijay’s Rs 80 Crores beach home with Landscaped gardens in Chennai
Vijay's residence is in Neelankarai, Chennai, precisely on Casuarina Drive, one of the city's most exclusive residential areas. This beachfront community is well-known for its tranquillity, luxury homes, and celebrity inhabitants.
Inside Thalapathy Vijay’s Stunning Home: Everything You Need to Know
Joseph Vijay Chandrasekhar, better known as Thalapathy Vijay, is a well-known actor in the Tamil film industry. Over the course of his two-decade career, the actor has acted in over 64 films.
Inside Thalapathy Vijay’s Stunning Home: Everything You Need to Know
The actor has received widespread recognition for his contributions to social issues and his achievements in the performing arts. Actor Vijay, who currently lives in Chennai, built a magnificent beach house for himself, inspired by Tom Cruise's beach mansion.
Inside Thalapathy Vijay’s Stunning Home: Everything You Need to Know
Thalapathy Vijay's Neelankarai residence combines elegance and simplicity, reflecting the actor's personality. The design strikes a mix between modern architecture and practical, family-friendly furnishings.
- Architecture: A minimalist modern design with expansive open areas.
- Security: Multi-layered security mechanisms protect privacy.
- Amenities:
- Spacious living spaces
- Private gym.
- Outdoor swimming pool.
- Landscaped gardens
Inside Thalapathy Vijay’s Stunning Home: Everything You Need to Know
Vijay's Neelankarai property is reported to be valued ₹70-80 crores due to its ideal location, seaside access, and level of luxury. In several media appearances, actor Vijay acknowledged his admiration for Tom Cruise's beachfront mansion.
Inside Thalapathy Vijay’s Stunning Home: Everything You Need to Know
The beach home's infrastructure inspired him, and he reserved a sensitive residential frame in the Chennai neighbourhood of Neelankarai. The Indian actor can be seen inventing his own home while paying homage to Tom Cruise's beach property with its unique checkered trim.
Inside Thalapathy Vijay’s Stunning Home: Everything You Need to Know
As you approach the lane, you can see the actor's home, which is marked by its bright arrangement. The home entry is flanked by a large porch, carefully bordered by a stone-clad perimeter wall. The prefabricated gazebo-like structure visually extends the main entry space, further expanding it.
Inside Thalapathy Vijay’s Stunning Home: Everything You Need to Know
The entry gate stands tall, with just a few tiny patches of greenery and plants along the border wall on either side. Although the plants on the border wall make a visual contrast, the frame is visually appealing. From the main entrance, one can view the Indian actor's large, gorgeous mansion, which serves as an example of minimalist, contemporary design.
Inside Thalapathy Vijay’s Stunning Home: Everything You Need to Know
While images of Vijay's interiors are rarely made public, sources indicate that his home features large living areas, a magnificent entry hall, earthy décor, a contemporary kitchen, and recreational amenities such as a gym and pool.
Inside Thalapathy Vijay’s Stunning Home: Everything You Need to Know
- The living room is large, with contemporary furnishings and high ceilings.
- Gym: Fully equipped, showcasing Vijay's exercise regimen.
- Pool Area: An outdoor swimming pool surrounded by lush vegetation.
- Bedrooms are designed for comfort, with soft tones and plenty of natural light.
- Decor: A blend of modern luxury and understated elegance, with a focus on avoiding unnecessary excess.
Catch all the latest Entertainment News from movies, OTT Release updates, television highlights, and celebrity gossip to exclusive interviews and detailed Movie Reviews. Stay updated with trending stories, viral moments, and Bigg Boss highlights, along with the latest Box Office Collection reports. Download the Asianet News Official App for nonstop entertainment buzz anytime, anywhere.