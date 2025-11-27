Image Credit : Getty

Breakker’s betrayal of Seth Rollins was supposed to launch him into the spotlight as the next big contender for the World Heavyweight Championship.

Instead, Heyman has surrounded himself with stars who overshadow Breakker, leaving him sidelined.

The addition of Brock Lesnar is the ultimate roadblock — history shows Lesnar rarely stays away from the world title picture for long.

Breakker no longer looks like the man chasing the gold, which hints that Heyman may be shifting his loyalty elsewhere.