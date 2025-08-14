Actor Sharib Hashmi opens up about working with Yash Chopra, hints at The Family Man Season 3, and shares heartfelt moments with Manoj Bajpayee in an exclusive Table For Two conversation.

Actor Sharib Hashmi recently graced an episode of the popular talk segment Table For Two, wherein he opened up about his journey in the industry, memories he holds close, and projects in the works. It was in this riveting discussion that he threw some light on rare insights into his career and his personal experiences.

Sharib Hashmi EXCLUSIVE Comments:

About Family Man Season 3

In the beginning of Table for two talk segment, Sharib was evasive about answering any questions concerning The Family Man Season 3. After being hounded by his fans, he decided to share a little. While holding most of the details tightly under his thumb, he spoke about the new season with great excitement, and hinted that fans can expect “thrills, drama, and a whole lot of surprises.”

About Friendship With Manoj Bajpayee

Speaking about his rapport with The Family Man co-star Manoj Bajpayee, Sharib could not conceal his admiration. He said Bajpayee was "a great teacher, guide, and dear friend" and added that he felt blessed to have such a supportive presence in his life.

On working with Yash Chopra in Jab Tak Hai Jaan

Sharib has fond memories of working with the legendary Yash Chopra on Jab Tak Hai Jaan alongside Shah Rukh Khan. He said it was “once-in-a-lifetime,” calling Chopra soft, warm, and an incredible director. Sharib said that being on set with Chopra felt like a masterclass in filmmaking every day.

Murderbaad And The Challenges With Arnab Chatterjii

The conversation also took place with director Arnab Chatterjii of Murderbaad, who unreservedly spoke about the film's making struggles. In both his capacity as director and producer, Arnab mentioned that the project had drained him both emotionally and financially. He shared that after the first schedule, he was really considering the fact that he might not be able to finish the film. Well, passion and persistence kept him going.

Sharib Hashmi’s candid revelations on Table for two offered fans a glimpse into his journey, from cherished memories with Yash Chopra to the excitement of The Family Man Season 3. His heartfelt admiration for Manoj Bajpayee and insights into Murderbaad reflect his deep passion and respect for storytelling.