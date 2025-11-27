- Home
Suniel Shetty’s luxurious Khandala bungalow is a serene escape surrounded by nature, featuring a beautiful pool, lush private garden, earthy interiors, and iconic film posters that reflect the actor’s journey and style.
Suniel Shetty’s Stardom & Lifestyle
Suniel Shetty, one of Bollywood’s most loved action stars, is known for his fitness, grounded personality, and successful career spanning decades. Beyond films, he is a smart businessman and a wellness enthusiast who loves a calm, luxurious lifestyle rooted in nature and simplicity.
A Dream Home in Khandala
Bollywood actor Suniel Shetty owns a stunning bungalow in Khandala, surrounded by lush greenery and serene mountain views. This luxurious residence features a massive swimming pool, offering the perfect blend of elegance and nature’s tranquility.
Nature-Filled Living Space
In this picture, Suniel Shetty’s drawing room can be seen, designed to blend seamlessly with the surrounding natural beauty. Large openings and earthy interiors allow nature to become part of the living space.
Spacious and Luxurious Property
Suniel Shetty’s Khandala bungalow is spread across approximately 6,200 square feet. The property includes a private garden, a home theatre, and many more top-class amenities that enhance its luxury.
Stylish Cinematic Touch
Suniel Shetty has adorned his bungalow with posters from his iconic films, giving the home a classy, personal, and cinematic charm that reflects his long-standing Bollywood journey.
Athiya’s Serene Spot
In this photo, Suniel’s daughter Athiya Shetty is seen relaxing on the balcony of their bungalow, enjoying the breathtaking natural view that surrounds their peaceful home.
