Superstar Mohanlal's daughter, Vismaya, has come out in support of the student protests in Delhi. She shared a powerful post questioning the government's crackdown, asking, 'Is this how you treat your own citizens in a democracy?'

Superstar Mohanlal's daughter, Vismaya (also known as Maya), has thrown her weight behind the ongoing student protests in Delhi. She made her stand clear by sharing a post from a page called 'Will Make It SK'.

The post directly questions the central government, asking, "Do you think this is democracy, to treat your own citizens this way?"

Here's what Vismaya Mohanlal's shared post said:

The post painted a grim picture of the situation on the ground: "Tear gas, lathi charge, students are all injured, roads blocked, metro stations closed, the whole city is barricaded, internet is banned."

It argued that you don't have to agree with the protestors or their demands, or even the organisations they are with. But, it said, when citizens' questions are met with such a heavy-handed response, you have to object and ask what kind of democracy this is.

The post ended with a powerful warning: "Because tomorrow, it could be you, your family, or your neighbours asking the questions... My question is very simple. Do you think this is democracy, to treat your own citizens this way?"

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Meanwhile, as protests continue to rock Delhi, the Congress party has also stepped in to show its support. Leaders including Congress National President Mallikarjun Kharge, Priyanka Gandhi, Kerala CM V D Satheesan, Karnataka CM D K Shivakumar, and AICC General Secretary K C Venugopal all took to the streets.

In a related development, Minister Jitendra Singh also held a discussion with Rahul Gandhi. It is being said that the meeting was held on the Prime Minister's instructions.

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