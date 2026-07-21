Writer-director Amit Rai's upcoming film 'Ohh My Dog' aims to visually represent the deep, unspoken bond between humans and dogs. Rai believes dogs bring love and discipline to a person's life, asserting that the dog 'raises you'.

Writer-director Amit Rai is all set to bring a heartwarming story to the big screen with his upcoming film 'Ohh My Dog.' Ahead of its release, Rai spoke about the film's central idea and shared what inspired him to tell a story about the special bond between humans and dogs.

An Unspoken Bond of Love

Speaking to ANI, Rai said the film is an attempt to show the deep connection that people share with their pet dogs, a bond that is often felt more than explained. "There is an unspoken bond between us and dogs. Only those who have a dog truly understand it. It's a bond of love that can't really be explained. This film is an attempt to give that bond a visual form," he said.

'The dog raises you'

Talking about how dogs can change a person's life, Rai said they bring love, routine and discipline into everyday life. "If anyone thinks that they are raising a dog, please do not live in that ego, because the truth is that the dog raises you. Basically, it's a very simple thing. In reality, a dog changes your life. When a dog comes into your life, it brings so much love. You start living according to its routine, it wakes you up in the morning because you have to take it for a walk. It has a schedule, and that teaches you discipline."

"It fills your surroundings with positive energy and takes away your stress. Whether you come home at 3 a.m., after three days, or at 7 in the evening, it welcomes you with the same excitement every single time, just as it did the very first time," he added.

Cast and Release Details

Produced by Amit Rai, Rajesh Bhardwaj and Sana Warsi under the banners of Babulal Biscope and Thinking Hats Entertainment, 'Ohh My Dog' stars Maahi Rai, Pankaj Tripathi, Geeta Aggarwal Sharma, Rajesh Kumar, Pawan Malhotra, Sulakhyana Baruah, Vijay Mishra, along with canine stars Oscar and Bruno. The film also features more than 250 dogs and tells the story of the special bond between a young child and a dog. 'Ohh My Dog' is scheduled to release in theatres on July 31.