Randeep Hooda has bagged the National Award for Best Debut Director for his film 'Swatantrya Veer Savarkar'. The movie, which was also the opening film at the 55th IFFI in Goa, has been in the news for its controversial subject.

New Delhi:Randeep Hooda has won the award for Best Debut Director for his film 'Swatantrya Veer Savarkar'. The movie is a biopic on the life of Hindu Mahasabha leader Vinayak Damodar Savarkar. Hooda didn't just direct the film; he also played the lead role of Savarkar.

The film was the opening feature at the 55th International Film Festival of India (IFFI) in Goa. However, its journey was far from smooth. Hooda took over as director after the original director and scriptwriter, Mahesh Manjrekar, walked out. Manjrekar had alleged that Hooda was insisting on including events in the film that were not historically accurate.

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When it was released, the film tanked at the box office and faced a lot of criticism. Many critics felt it was made to glorify Savarkar. After the film's poor performance, Hooda publicly stated that he had sold his father's properties to fund the movie but still didn't get the support it needed. Now, with this National Award, both Hooda and 'Swatantrya Veer Savarkar' are back in the spotlight.

Mammootty is Best Actor

Meanwhile, the legendary Mammootty won the Best Actor award for his brilliant performance in 'Bramayugam'. This is his fourth National Award. He had previously won the prestigious award three times for his roles in films like 'Mathilukal', 'Oru Vadakkan Veeragatha', 'Ponthan Mada', 'Vidheyan', and 'Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar'.

This time, he was awarded for his unforgettable portrayal of Kodumon Potti and Chathan in the Rahul Sadasivan-directed film. Mammootty had also won the state film award for the same performance.

Other major awards include:

Best Tamil Film: 'Raayan', directed by Dhanush.

'Raayan', directed by Dhanush. Best Malayalam Film: 'Feminichi Fathima', directed by Fazil Muhammed.

'Feminichi Fathima', directed by Fazil Muhammed. Best Hindi Film: 'Srikanth'.

'Srikanth'. Best Screenplay: Venky Atluri for 'Lucky Baskhar'.

Venky Atluri for 'Lucky Baskhar'. Best Actress: Yami Gautam for 'Article 370'.

Yami Gautam for 'Article 370'. Best Director: Rajkumar Periaswamy for 'Amaran'.

Rajkumar Periaswamy for 'Amaran'. Best Popular Film Providing Wholesome Entertainment: 'Kalki 2898 A.D.'.

'Kalki 2898 A.D.'. Best Feature Film: 'Article 370'.

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