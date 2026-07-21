Former adult star Mia Khalifa has reportedly made a massive profit worth crores after placing a winning bet on the FIFA World Cup final. She accurately predicted Spain’s victory over Argentina, turning her bold call into a high-stakes success that quickly grabbed attention online.

New York: While Spain was celebrating its World Cup win against Argentina, former adult star and media personality Mia Khalifa was celebrating her own massive win. She made crores by betting on the final match's outcome.

Throughout the tournament, Mia Khalifa was a huge supporter of Spain, cheering for them as if it were her own country, even though she has no Spanish citizenship. After the win, she posted, "I believed, I won. Proud of my country Spain; even though I don't have a drop of Spanish blood in my body."

Mia Khalifa won a total of ₹15.92 crore from the bet. Reports say that her initial bet was around ₹9 crore. This means her profit is about ₹6 crore, but she will only receive the amount after tax deductions.

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In the match itself, Spain defeated Argentina with a single goal. The winning goal came in the 106th minute from Ferran Torres.

Spain completely dominated the game from the start. Argentina, on the other hand, couldn't even manage a single shot on target during regular time. Their dream of winning a fourth World Cup title at MetLife Stadium was crushed.

After the tournament, Mbappé won the Golden Boot for being the top goal-scorer. The other awards went to Rodri for Best Player and Pau Cubarsí for Best Young Player. Spanish goalkeeper Unai Simón, who let in only one goal throughout the tournament, won the Golden Glove award.

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