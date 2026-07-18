Mammootty and Amitabh Bachchan now share the record for the most National Film Awards for Best Actor, with four wins each. Mammootty bagged his fourth award for his role in 'Bhramayugam', for which he also won the Kerala State Film Award this year.

Malayalam superstar Mammootty has done it again! He's brought home his fourth National Award for his mind-blowing performance as Kodumon Potti in 'Bhramayugam'. The film, directed by Rahul Sadasivan after his hit 'Bhoothakaalam', saw Mammootty deliver a masterclass performance, bringing the characters of Kodumon Potti and the Chaathan to life on screen. He shared the Best Actor award this year with Kartik Aaryan.

With this fourth win, Mammootty is now in the same league as the legendary Amitabh Bachchan, who also has four Best Actor National Awards to his name. It's been a great year for Mammootty, as he also won the Kerala State Film Award for his performance in 'Bhramayugam'.

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Let's take a trip down memory lane. Mammootty's previous National Awards were for 'Mathilukal' and 'Oru Vadakkan Veeragatha' (1989), 'Ponthan Mada' and 'Vidheyan' (1993), and 'Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar' (1998). In other major wins, the Dhanush-directed 'Rayan' was named the Best Tamil Film, while 'Feminichi Fathima', directed by Fazil Muhammed, won Best Malayalam Film. 'Srikanth' took home the award for Best Hindi Film. The talented Vaikom Vijayalakshmi won Best Female Playback Singer for the song 'Angu Vaanakkonil' from the Tovino Thomas starrer 'A.R.M'. Shehnad Jalal's brilliant camera work in 'Bhramayugam' earned him the Best Cinematographer award.

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Here’s a full list of the winners:

Best Feature Film: Article 370

Best Actor: Kartik Aaryan (Chandu Champion), Mammootty (Bhramayugam)

Best Actress: Yami Gautam (Article 370)

Best Director: Rajkumar Periasamy (Amaran)

Best Supporting Actress: Roopashree Varkadi (Mithya), Sachana Namidas (Maharaja)

Best Supporting Actor: Sanjay Mishra (Bhakshak)

Best Popular Film Providing Wholesome Entertainment: Kalki 2898 A.D.

Best Film Promoting National and Social Values: Captain Miller

Best Child Artist: Riddhiman Banerjee, Tapomoy Deb, Geetashree Chakraborty, Arundev Pothula, Athish S. Shetty

Best Cinematography: Bhramayugam – Shehnad Jalal

Best Screenplay: Pushpa 2 – Sukumar

Best Dialogue Writer: Lucky Bhaskar – Venky Atluri

Best Production Design: Kalki 2898 A.D.

Best Action Choreography: — Anl Arasu (Maharaja)

Best Makeup Artist: Committee Kurrollu

Best Costume Design: Pushpa 2 – Deepali Noor, Sheetal Sharma

Best Music Direction (Songs): Article 370 – Shashwat Sachdev

Best Music Direction (Background Score): Amaran

Best Lyrics: — Manoj Muntashir (Maidaan - "Jaane Do") - Hindi

Best Male Playback Singer: Abhay Jodhpurkar – Gharat Ganapati (Navasachi Gauri Majhi)

Best Female Playback Singer: Vaikom Vijayalakshmi – Angu Vana Konilu (A.R.M.)

Best Choreography: Stree 2

Best Sound Design: Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 – Manas Choudhary

Best Editing: Amaran – R. Kalaivannan

Best Action Direction: — Maharaja (Tamil)

Best Assamese Film: — Juiphool (Orange and Purple)

Best Bengali Film: Chalchitra Ekhon

Best Hindi Film: Srikanth

Best Kannada Film: Mithya

Best Malayalam Film: Feminichi Fathima

Best Marathi Film: Mukkam Post Bombilwadi

Best Odia Film: Lahari

Best Punjabi Film: — Godday Godday Chaa

Best Tamil Film: Rayan

Best Garo Film: —Rimdottianga

Best Telugu Film: Committee Kurrollu

Best Gujarati Film: Maaran

Best Manipuri Film: Sunita

Best Konkani Film: Mog Asum

Special Mention: Meyyazhagan – Sound Mixing Engineer: Suren G.