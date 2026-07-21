Zaid Darbar apologised to wife Gauahar Khan after facing backlash for laughing at a remark by her ex, Kushal Tandon, on 'Alliance.' Gauahar responded by telling Zaid not to get swayed by 'dirty play' and to keep rocking.

Television personality Zaid Darbar has apologised to his wife, Gauahar Khan, after he did not react to an indirect remark made by her former boyfriend, Kushal Tandon, on the reality show 'Alliance.' The issue came into the spotlight after wildcard contestant Vanshaj Singh told Zaid that Kushal's comment had led to massive online backlash against Gauahar. During an earlier episode of the show, Kushal was heard telling Zaid, "Tujhe meri cheezein pasand aati hai" (You like my things), in an apparent jibe linked to Gauahar. Zaid did not respond to the remark and was seen laughing.

Zaid Darbar Issues Public Apology

View this post on Instagram The show's production house, Banijay Asia, on Sunday, shared a video on Instagram where Zaid publicly apologised to Gauahar for his reaction.

In the video, Zaid admitted that he had taken the comment too lightly and said he regretted not reacting differently. "Sometimes a joke ends up going too far. That's exactly what happened with me. I didn't realise it at the time. What Kushal said was very wrong, and I took it too lightly and in the spirit of fun. That was my mistake. I'm sorry, really sorry. I hope you understand who I am and what kind of person I am. I can never intentionally hurt anyone. I'd rather get hurt myself than hurt someone else. That's just the way I am."

Gauahar Khan Responds

Gauahar also reacted to the video in the comments section. Asking Zaid not to get affected by what she called "dirty play," she wrote, "Vanshaj is playing. Masti is ok, coz u know every silly thing doesn't mean one gets offended. U are right, don't get swayed by dirty play. Keep rocking Jaanu."

Gauahar Khan and Kushal Tandon started dating in 2013 after the two met on Bigg Boss 7. The two parted ways in 2014. Gauahar later married Zaid Darbar in 2020, and the couple are parents to two sons, Zehaan and Farwaan. (ANI)