The trailer of Pankaj Tripathi's 'Ohh My Dog' has been released. The Amit Rai directorial follows a courageous dog helping to bust a racket, focusing on the bond between a child and a dog. The film is slated to hit theatres on July 31.

The trailer of Pankaj Tripathi starrer 'Ohh My Dog' has been released, offering a glimpse into a tale of a courageous dog helping to bust a racket. It is written and directed by Amit Rai. Apart from Pankaj Tripathi, the film also stars Pawan Malhotra, Maahi Rai, Rajesh Kumar, Geeta Agrawal, Vijay Mishra, Shreedhar Dubey, Bulloo Kumar and Sulakhyana Baruah.

The trailer begins with the increasing number of missing cases of dogs in an area, leading to the assumption of a huge racket behind it. Pankaj Tripathi reaches out to a police officer to file a complaint to spark an investigation into the same. The trailer further features montages in which a group of dogs were seen chasing goons.

About 'Ohh My Dog'

According to the press note, the film revolves around the story of the bond between a young child and a dog. The film focuses on love, friendship, kindness, and compassion, while also encouraging people to care for animals and live peacefully with them.

Pankaj Tripathi shared the trailer on his Instagram handle. View this post on Instagram A post shared by @babulalbiscope

The movie is slated to hit theatres on July 31.

Director on Spreading Kindness Towards Animals

Talking about the film, director Amit Rai said he wanted to tell a story that connects with families and also spreads a message of kindness towards animals. "Dogs teach us the purest form of love and loyalty without expecting anything in return. Through 'Ohh My Dog', I wanted to tell a story that is emotional, entertaining, and meaningful for every family. This is not just a film about a child and a dog; it is about learning to coexist with all living beings with compassion. If audiences walk away with a little more kindness in their hearts towards animals, I will feel this film has truly achieved its purpose."

The film is produced by Amit Rai, Rajesh Bhardwaj and Sana Warsi under the banners of Babulal Biscope and Thinking Hats Entertainment. (ANI)