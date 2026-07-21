Vinod Chopra Films has restored its entire film library in 8K and remastered sound in Dolby 5.1. The production house has partnered with NH Studioz to manage and distribute the collection, which includes iconic films like 3 Idiots and Munna Bhai.

Vinod Chopra Films has meticulously restored its entire film library in stunning 8K resolution, while remastering the soundscape in immersive Dolby 5.1 surround sound to deliver a cinematic experience like never before. The restoration took over 5 years to complete and was undertaken at Mumbai's Prasad Film Labs and select titles were restored at Bologna's L'Immagine Ritrovata. Notably, these films were not available for consumption on any platform since the start of 2026, as per a press note.

NH Studioz and Vinod Chopra Films Announce Partnership

Following this work, NH Studioz and Vinod Chopra Films have "announced a long-term partnership that brings together one of India's most celebrated production houses with the country's largest film rights company with expertise in rights management, theatrical distribution, global syndication and next-generation content monetisation." Together, the partnership brings under one umbrella an iconic collection of films including Parinda, 1942: A Love Story, Kareeb, Mission Kashmir, Munna Bhai M.B.B.S., Parineeta, Lage Raho Munna Bhai, Eklavya: The Royal Guard, 3 Idiots, Ferrari Ki Sawaari, Broken Horses, Wazir, Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga and Shikara - films that have entertained generations, won acclaim and shaped modern Indian cinema.

A Cinema-First Approach

As part of the long-term partnership, NH Studioz will "exclusively manage and represent the library across multiple rights and platforms worldwide. Unlike a conventional catalogue deal, the collaboration will follow a cinema-first approach, with selected films returning to theatres before expanding across television, streaming platforms, FAST Channels and other non-theatrical platforms."

The collaboration further expands NH Studioz's library to over 5,000 films across multiple Indian languages, reinforcing its position as India's largest film rights company.

Leaders Share Their Vision

Narendra Hirawat, Founder, NH Studioz, said, "Some film libraries entertain audiences. Others define generations. The Vinod Chopra Films catalogue belongs to the latter. It is an honour and a responsibility for NH Studioz to become the long-term partner for one of India's greatest bodies of cinematic work. Our vision is clear- to ensure these films are experienced the way they were always meant to be experienced. Wherever possible, audiences will first rediscover them on the big screen before they travel across television, streaming platforms and every other medium. Through world-class restoration and 8K remastering, many of these iconic films will return looking and sounding better than ever before."

Vidhu Vinod Chopra said, "We have always believed 'Chase excellence, success will follow'. Making entertaining, honest films has been our beacon, and in pursuit of this, we wanted audiences to continue to enjoy our stories for a long time to come. The restoration work done by our team has not only infused new life to our original vision, they have made especially our older titles ready for the new Indian audience. We are happy to partner with NH Studioz to bring these films back to audiences, in their preferred format. I hope audiences will rediscover these films and fall in love with their timeless themes all over again." (ANI)