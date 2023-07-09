Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Vidya Balan opens up on her nostalgic childhood memory with Shilpa Shetty; Here's what she said

    Enjoying the success of her latest release, the compelling dark thriller film Neeyat which is receiving rave reviews from critics and netizens, in a new interview, Neeyat fame Vidya Balan opened up on a nostalgic childhood memory associated with Shilpa Shetty.

    First Published Jul 9, 2023, 8:33 PM IST

    Vidya Balan has revealed that she goes way back with fellow Bollywood actors Shilpa Shetty and Malaika Arora. While Shilpa was her senior in school, Malaika was her neighbour in the Chembur locality where she spent her childhood. Vidya Balan made a smashing comeback on screens with the much-awaited thriller film, Neeyat, directed by Anu Menon, in which she plays a detective who solves a high-profile murder case. Neeyat is garnering rave reviews from netizens and critics as well. Vidya Balan is a Tamilian who hails from Kerala, and she was born and brought up in Chembur, Mumbai. She married film producer Siddharth Roy Kapur in 2012 and then moved to Bandra.

    In a recent interview with a popular YouTube podcast channel CurlyTales, Vidya Balan opened up on how Bollywood actress Shilpa Shetty was her neighbour in Chembur. She also opened up on how Shilpa taught her to play basketball and dribble the ball. Shedding more insight concerning this nostalgic memory, Vidya Balan revealed, "Shilpa was my senior by three years. She was always the hottie. She was also a basketball player. I remember one day, my mom decided I should play basketball."

    Giving more details, Vidya added, "At 6 in the morning. I was sent to play basketball. And there were already murmurs that Shilpa might be joining the movies and stuff like that. And I remember she was so sweet. I will never forget she taught me how to dribble the ball. And I thought, Abhi toh mujhe aa gaya sab kuchh. (I have learnt everything there is). I told my mom, Maine seekh liya. Kal se nahi jeena hai. Subah uth ke nahi jana hai (I have learnt everything. I do not need to get up in the morning and go for it again)."

