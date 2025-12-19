The trailer for 'The Sheep Detectives' is out, featuring Hugh Jackman as a shepherd who is found murdered. His flock of talking sheep, to whom he read detective stories, take it upon themselves to solve the unusual crime.

The trailer for 'The Sheep Detectives' is out, and it brings an unusual mystery to the screen with talking sheep trying to solve a murder. Hugh Jackman plays George, a shepherd who reads detective stories to his sheep every night before they fall asleep.

Life on the farm takes a dark turn when George is found dead, and the sheep decide to step in and find out who killed him.

In the trailer unveiled on Thursday, one sheep can be seen saying, "We found George on the grass, and he's not moving. Our shepherd was murdered." Another sheep adds that the police officer handling the case is not helpful, so the flock feels they must help solve the crime themselves.

Take a look at the trailer https://www.instagram.com/reel/DSaEpvakhyp/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link&igsh=MzRlODBiNWFlZA==

From Novel to Screen: The Creative Team

The film is directed by Kyle Balda, who has given multiple animated hits, including Minions: The Rise of Gru. This is his first live-action film. 'The Sheep Detectives' is based on Leonie Swann's 2005 novel Three Bags Full and is written by Craig Mazin, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Star-Studded Cast and Voice Ensemble

Along with Hugh Jackman, the film stars Emma Thompson, Nicholas Braun, Nicholas Galitzine, Molly Gordon and Hong Chau. Many well-known actors lend their voices to the sheep, including Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Bryan Cranston, Chris O'Dowd, Regina Hall, Patrick Stewart, Bella Ramsey, Brett Goldstein and Rhys Darby.

Footage from the film debuted earlier this year at CinemaCon. According to The Hollywood Reporter, in a video message, Jackman said the film is a fun mystery and added that it has a lot of heart. "The movie is a bit of a whodunit, which is always fun," Jackman said in one behind-the-scenes clip. "The movie has such heart."

Release Date and Future Projects

Amazon MGM Studios will release The Sheep Detectives in theatres on May 8, 2026. Hugh Jackman will also be seen soon in Song Sung Blue and The Death of Robin Hood.