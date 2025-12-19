Shilpa Shinde returns as the original Angoori Bhabhi in 'Bhabiji Ghar Par Hai 2.0' after a ten-year hiatus. The new season, premiering Dec 22, will feature a spooky storyline set in Ghunghatganj, much to the delight of her fans.

Actor Shilpa Shinde is all set to return to television as her beloved character Angoori Bhabhi with the launch of 'Bhabiji Ghar Par Hai 2.0.' The popular comedy show will premiere on &TV on December 22. Shilpa Shinde is making a comeback as the OG Angoori Bhabhi after nearly ten years. She had earlier left Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain! due to issues with the makers.

Fan Excitement and Spooky New Season

Her return has pleased many fans, as her character was among the most loved on Indian television. The promo for 'Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain 2.0' was recently unveiled and gave fans a hint into the spooky story this time. The show is now set in a town called Ghunghatganj. The promo shows a veiled female statue, adding a scary feel to the comedy. Shilpa is also seen saying her famous line, "Sahi Pakde Hain," which fans remember well. https://www.instagram.com/reel/DSY11QLiAVn/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link&igsh=MzRlODBiNWFlZA==

Legacy of the Character

Shilpa Shinde became a household name with Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain! because of her comic timing and popular one-liners. After she left the show, actress Shubhangi Atre played Angoori Bhabhi for around ten years and was also loved by the audience.

About 'Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain!'

Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain! is a comedy show based on two neighbouring couples, the Mishras and the Tiwaris. The story shows how the two husbands try funny ways to impress each other's wives, but always fail. Rohitash Gaud plays Manmohan Tiwari, while Aashif Sheikh plays the character of Vibhuti Narayan Mishra.

Saumya Tandon earlier played Anita Mishra, followed by Nehha Pendse, and later Vidisha Srivastava took over the role. (ANI)