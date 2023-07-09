Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Salman Khan smokes cigarette while on Bigg Boss OTT 2’s 'Weekend Ka Vaar' episode? Here's what we know

    Photos of Salman Khan hosting the most recent Weekend Ka Vaar episode of Bigg Boss OTT season 2 while clutching what appeared to be a cigarette have gone popular on social media.

    First Published Jul 9, 2023, 6:43 PM IST

    Ever since it began airing on Jio Cinema, Bigg Boss OTT season 2 has been making news for all the right reasons. The high-voltage conflict between the competitors on the reality programme has kept the viewers entertained and made it one of the hot topics on social media. Pictures of actor Salman Khan smoking while hosting the show are currently going viral on the internet while viewers are still in shock about the pandemonium inside the house. In the images posted on the reddit pages biggboss and Bolly Blinds N Gossip, the 57-year-old actor can be seen cursing at the participants while clutching a white piece of paper that has been rolled up to resemble a cigarette. 

    The images that are now trending online were captured during the most recent Weekend Ka Vaar episode of the show. One of the potential explanations for why there are no legal repercussions is because the show streams on an OTT platform. Fans disagree on what Salman is carrying, despite there being no confirmation that he was holding a cigarette.

    Is that a cigarette in salman's hand?
    by u/sanskarmsharma in biggboss

    Khan told Hindustan times recently:  “I cannot handle disrespect, whether it is disrespect for the show, the organizers, or even other contestants. Lado jhagdo, par stay in your limit. Disrespect, violence, abuse – that I will not tolerate, and make sure the contestant is schooled.” Falaq Naaz, Jiya Shankar, Abhishek Malhan, Bebika Dhurve, Avinash Sachdev, Cyrus Broacha, Pooja Bhatt, Manisha Rani, and Jad Hadid are some of the current contenders on the show. Abdu Rozik, a competitor on Bigg Boss 16 recently, joined the competition as a wildcard. Netizens have been excitedly anticipating the show's next elimination since Puneet Superstar, Palak Purswani, Akanksha Puri, and Aaliya Siddiqui were all eliminated.

