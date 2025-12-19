Barack Obama continues his annual tradition, sharing his list of favorite films, books, and music for 2025. Top film picks include 'One Battle After Another,' 'Sinners,' and 'Hamnet.' The list also features music by Kendrick Lamar and SZA.

Former US President Barack Obama has shared his list of favourite films, books and songs of 2025. The former president posted the list on social media as part of a tradition he has been following for many years.

Obama's 2025 Film Selections

Among the films on his list are 'One Battle After Another' by Paul Thomas Anderson, 'Sinners' by Ryan Coogler and 'Hamnet' by Chloe Zhao. Other films mentioned include 'Sentimental Value,' 'No Other Choice,' 'The Secret Agent,' 'Train Dreams', 'Jay Kelly,' 'Good Fortune' and 'Orwell: 2+2=5.' Actors like Michael B Jordan, Leonardo DiCaprio, Paul Mescal, George Clooney and Adam Sandler feature in several of these films.

Music Playlist and Reading List

Obama's music list includes songs by Olivia Dean, Chappell Roan, Kendrick Lamar and SZA, Rosalia and Drake, among others. His book picks feature Beth Macy's memoir, Michelle Obama's book The Look, along with titles he had earlier suggested in his summer reading list.

Along with the list, Obama added a caption that read, "As 2025 comes to a close, I'm continuing a tradition that I started during my time in the White House: sharing my annual lists of favourite books, movies, and music. I hope you find something new to enjoy--and please send any recommendations for me to check out!"

Obama served as the 44th President from 2009 to 2017. (ANI)