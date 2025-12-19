Bigg Boss Telugu 9 contestant Kalyan Padala reportedly suffered a head injury just days before the grand finale, leaving fans worried about his health. The incident has sparked concern on social media as viewers await official updates from the makers

With excitement crackling for the grand Bigg Boss Telugu 9 finale, contestant Kalyan Padala reportedly sustained a head injury, which raised concerns among fans and viewers. With just a few days to the finale week, this worried Kalyan and his fans even more.

What Happened to Kalyan Padala

As per reports, Kalyan sustained the injury during house activities. Although the injury is reported to be a mild one, it required immediate medical attention. The house doctors checked him straight after to ascertain that no serious complications had arisen.

Medical Team Enters Kennel

Kalyan was under medical surveillance after the event as a precautionary measure, which for now, kept him on observation without further strain. The makers ensured that safety protocol was followed at every stage, with the health of the contestant taking prima facie importance.

The Bigg Boss Telugu 9 team assures fans that Kalyan is stable and on the mend. While an official statement has yet to confirm any change in the finale schedule, sources cite that the situation is under control and is being well handled.

Barely had the news broken, and Kalyan’s admirers filled social media with concern and messages wishing him a speedy recovery. Many praised Kalyan Black for his grit and looked forward to him strong till the very end.

What This Could Mean for the Finale

With the finale inching closer, fans are curious to see how this injury would affect Kalyan Padala's performance and participation. Meanwhile, they await official news with prayers and hopes for his quick recovery. The grand finale of Bigg Boss season 9 is set for December 21, 2025, at 7 PM.