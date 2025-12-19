Singer B Praak and his wife Meera have welcomed a baby boy, spreading joy among fans and the music industry. The couple also revealed their son’s meaningful name, Ddvij Bachan, which carries deep spiritual significance.

Popular singer and composer B Praak, along with his wife Meera, is now proudly announced to have been blessed with a baby son, bringing much joy to the family. Shortly after the birth, the couple took to social media, sharing the news with fans, who then rushed to congratulate them with heartfelt messages and good wishes.

B Praak and Meera Blessed With Baby Boy

With the announcement of the birth, the couple also chose to enlighten everyone as to the name of their boy-Ddvij Bachan. The name got several fans curious with its unusual yet beautiful name and immediately became a topic of discussion.

Here’s Why They Call Baby As Ddvij Bachan

They shared the name of the baby as ‘’DDVIJ BACHAN. Twice Born—A Spiritual Rebirth.''

The term Ddvij comes from Sanskrit and stands for rebirth, purity, and divine blessing. In a spiritual sense, it pertains to souls that are said to have been born with a renewed purpose. For B Praak and Meera, the name stands for being grateful, being hopeful, and beginning new chapters in their lives.

“By the divine grace of RadheShyam, we are blessed with a baby boy on December 1, 2025. Our hearts overflow with gratitude and joy. The sun rises again, bringing light, hope, and new beginnings into our lives." they wrote as they announced the arrival of their baby.

B Praak and Meera lost their second born baby shortly after the birth, they shared this news with a heavy heart with a note ‘’With the deepest pain we have to announce that our new born baby has passed away at the time of birth. It is the most painful phase we are going through as parents. We would like to thank all the doctors and the staff for their endless efforts and support. We are all devastated at this loss, and we request you all to kindly give us our privacy at this time. Yours, Meera and B Praak.''

The Fans' Reactions

The fans have applauded the couple for selecting a name that held meaning rather than a name adopted for the glamor of being a celebrity. Many fans have gushed that the name beautifully suited B Praak's soulful personality and emotionally rich music.