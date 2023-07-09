Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Jawan: Shah Rukh Khan's actioner-thriller film's PREVUE date revealed; Know details

    The anticipation and excitement for watching the Prevue for one of the most-awaited pan-Indian films of this year, Jawan, is at an all-time high. A thrilling update for SRK fandom is here. The Bollywood king Shah Rukh Khan's film Jawan's PREVUE date has got revealed.

    Vrinda Mundara
    First Published Jul 9, 2023, 11:09 AM IST

    After winning the hearts of audiences and fans with multi-layered and finesse-filled performance in the global box office hit Pathaan earlier this year in January 2023, Shah Rukh Khan is set and geared up to make a comeback on the 70 mm celluloid screens and also will make fans fall in love with his superfine acting chops in noted filmmaker Atlee Kumar's pan-Indian action-thriller film Jawan which will drop in theatres by September 2023. Jawan the film, has been creating a lot of hype and buzz since the film marks the biggest pan-Indian debut of Bollywood King Shah Rukh Khan in the Tollywood industry and this in itself explains the excitement of audiences and fans.

    As the Jawan updates, which included shooting stills, videos and much more, kept on flooding social media from fan pages on Twitter and Instagram in past few months now, Shah Rukh Khan fandom's zealousness and ecstatic feeling to see him again on big screens has only multiplied manifolds.

    The much-awaited intriguing first official look of Shah Rukh Khan's mega film, 'Jawan', is all set to be disclosed on July 10th, at 10:30 am. This jubilant news was revealed by Shah Rukh Khan himself through his social media, fuelling the JAWAN frenzy among fans and movie aficionados.

    The anticipation and excitement surrounding the film have reached unparalleled heights and have led to nationwide speculation over social media and more. The curiosity to see SRK is at another level altogether. Jawan marks the maiden collaboration between Shah Rukh Khan and director Atlee making it the first-ever partnership showcasing the globally acclaimed stardom of King Khan with the creative vision of Atlee.

    Make sure to mark your calendars and join us in the countdown to the release of the Jawan Prevue. Get set and ready to embark on a thrilling cinematic journey with Shah Rukh Khan like never before. Stay tuned for more updates and prepare yourself for the excitement to come!

    Jawan is a Red Chillies Entertainment presentation film helmed and directed by Atlee, Produced by Gauri Khan and Co-produced by Gaurav Verma. The film will release worldwide in theatres on September 7th of 2023, in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu languages.

    Last Updated Jul 9, 2023, 11:09 AM IST
