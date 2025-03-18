Vijay's Arabic Kuthu Song Sets New Record on YouTube! Read details

The announcement is out: Vijay's 'Arabic Kuthu' song from the movie 'Beast,' directed by Nelson, has achieved a new milestone on YouTube!

article_image1
Author
Richa Barua
Published: Mar 18, 2025, 10:29 AM IST

Vijay's Beast song Arabic Kuthu song crosses 700 million views, breaking the record : Vijay's film 'Beast,' released in 2022, was highly anticipated but didn't quite hit the mark in theaters. However, the songs were a hit! 'Arabic Kuthu' in particular, has been breaking records since its release. It has now officially crossed 700 million views on YouTube, as announced by Sun Pictures.

article_image2

Arabic Kuthu Song Record

Previously, 'Arabic Kuthu' became the fastest South Indian song to reach 100 million views, achieving this in just 15 days. It broke the record previously held by Dhanush's 'Rowdy Baby' from 'Maari 2,' which took 18 days to reach the same milestone. Vijay's 'Vaathi Coming' from 'Master' is in third place. 


article_image3

Arabic kuthu Song

Actor Sivakarthikeyan wrote the lyrics for 'Arabic Kuthu,' and Anirudh Ravichander composed the music. Anirudh and Jonita Gandhi sang the song together. 'Beast' was directed by Nelson Dilipkumar after 'Doctor.' Pooja Hegde starred as the female lead. This was Vijay's 65th film. Malayalam actors Shine Tom Chacko and Aparna Das played key roles.

article_image4

Beast Movie

Even though 'Beast' wasn't a box office hit, its song remains popular, even after 3 years. This is mainly because the song is a big hit with kids. Sivakarthikeyan, who wrote 'Arabic Kuthu' for 'Beast,' donated his salary for the song to the family of the late lyricist Na. Muthukumar. He received a lot of praise for this gesture.

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Former Punjab Chief Minister CM Charanjit Singh attends Sidhu Moosewala's brother's 1st birthday party RBA

Former Punjab Chief Minister CM Charanjit Singh attends Sidhu Moosewala's brother's 1st birthday party

Lady Gaga calls out 'ageism' in the music industry with powerful speech at 2025 iHeartRadio Awards NTI

Lady Gaga calls out 'ageism' in the music industry with powerful speech at 2025 iHeartRadio Awards

WWE: 5 Superstars Who Have Struggled Under Triple Hs Leadership

WWE: 5 Superstars Who Have Struggled Under Triple H’s Leadership

Sweet Home K-Drama star Lee Si Young files for divorce after 8 years of marriage MEG

Sweet Home K-Drama star Lee Si Young files for divorce after 8 years of marriage

Pakistani critic urges fans to avoid Indo-Pak rivalry over Nadaaniyan review MEG

Pakistani critic urges fans to avoid Indo-Pak rivalry over Nadaaniyan review

Recent Stories

Electric vehicle owners, beware! 8 ways to protect your vehicle this summer gcw

Electric vehicle owners, beware! 8 ways to protect your vehicle this summer

Maharashtra Minister Yogesh Kadam confirms 47 detained after Nagpur violence; reason under investigation anr

Maharashtra Minister Yogesh Kadam confirms 47 detained after Nagpur violence; reason under investigation

Former Punjab Chief Minister CM Charanjit Singh attends Sidhu Moosewala's brother's 1st birthday party RBA

Former Punjab Chief Minister CM Charanjit Singh attends Sidhu Moosewala's brother's 1st birthday party

Football Ayden Heaven injury: Man Utd boss Ruben Amorim delivers concerning update, says he could not speak HRD

Ayden Heaven injury: Man Utd boss Ruben Amorim delivers concerning update, says 'he could not speak'

Poco F7 Pro, Poco F7 Ultra coming in March? Check expected launch date and specifications gcw

Poco F7 Pro, Poco F7 Ultra coming in March? Check expected launch date and specifications

Recent Videos

Russia Strikes Odessa Before Crucial Trump-Putin Talks! | Asianet Newsable

Russia Strikes Odessa Before Crucial Trump-Putin Talks! | Asianet Newsable

Video Icon
Trump DEPORTS 200+ Alleged Gang Members to El Salvador | Asianet Newsable

Trump DEPORTS 200+ Alleged Gang Members to El Salvador | Asianet Newsable

Video Icon
Trump DEPORTS 200+ Alleged Gang Members to El Salvador

Trump DEPORTS 200+ Alleged Gang Members to El Salvador

Video Icon
Samantha Ruth Prabhu REMOVED Matching Tattoo with Naga Chaitanya? Fans Spot Fading Ink!

Samantha Ruth Prabhu REMOVED Matching Tattoo with Naga Chaitanya? Fans Spot Fading Ink!

Video Icon
Tulsi Gabbard’s Epic Reaction to U.S. Regime Change Charge – Watch Her Response!

Tulsi Gabbard’s Epic Reaction to U.S. Regime Change Charge – Watch Her Response!

Video Icon