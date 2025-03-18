Vijay's Arabic Kuthu Song Sets New Record on YouTube! Read details

Read Full Gallery

The announcement is out: Vijay's 'Arabic Kuthu' song from the movie 'Beast,' directed by Nelson, has achieved a new milestone on YouTube!

Vijay's Beast song Arabic Kuthu song crosses 700 million views, breaking the record : Vijay's film 'Beast,' released in 2022, was highly anticipated but didn't quite hit the mark in theaters. However, the songs were a hit! 'Arabic Kuthu' in particular, has been breaking records since its release. It has now officially crossed 700 million views on YouTube, as announced by Sun Pictures.

Previously, 'Arabic Kuthu' became the fastest South Indian song to reach 100 million views, achieving this in just 15 days. It broke the record previously held by Dhanush's 'Rowdy Baby' from 'Maari 2,' which took 18 days to reach the same milestone. Vijay's 'Vaathi Coming' from 'Master' is in third place.

Actor Sivakarthikeyan wrote the lyrics for 'Arabic Kuthu,' and Anirudh Ravichander composed the music. Anirudh and Jonita Gandhi sang the song together. 'Beast' was directed by Nelson Dilipkumar after 'Doctor.' Pooja Hegde starred as the female lead. This was Vijay's 65th film. Malayalam actors Shine Tom Chacko and Aparna Das played key roles.

Even though 'Beast' wasn't a box office hit, its song remains popular, even after 3 years. This is mainly because the song is a big hit with kids. Sivakarthikeyan, who wrote 'Arabic Kuthu' for 'Beast,' donated his salary for the song to the family of the late lyricist Na. Muthukumar. He received a lot of praise for this gesture.

