Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Video: Katrina Kaif as Harley Quinn for Halloween; Vicky Kaushal turns director for wife's photoshoot

    Katrina Kaif turns Harley Quinn: During Katrina Kaif's latest photoshoot as Harley Quinn, Vicky Kaushal took on the director's role for his wife. View the video.

    Video Katrina Kaif as Harley Quinn for Halloween; Vicky Kaushal turns director for wife's photoshoot RBA
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Nov 1, 2022, 10:47 AM IST

    Katrina Kaif shared a behind-the-scenes (BTS) video from her recent photoshoot, which her husband, actor Vicky Kaushal, directed. Katrina took to Instagram to share a video of herself costumed as the DC Comics character Harley Quinn.

    Katrina carried Harley's distinctive baseball bat like a rifle in the video. As she posed for the camera, Vicky Kaushal was seen instructing her on how to hold it. Katrina captioned the image with, "Jab husband director ban gaye (When hubby become director)..." She accompanied her caption with loving face emojis.

    Also Read: Rambha Car Accident: Bollywood actress' daughter Sasha have been hospitalised-Reports

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    A post shared by Katrina Kaif (@katrinakaif)

    Reacting to the video, Katrina's fans showered them with love. An Instagram user said, "You guys are so cute." Another person wrote, "Looking stunning." A comment read, "Vicky’s the cutest." Another fan said, "Love this, so pretty."

    Also Read: Huma Qureshi calls it quits with boyfriend Mudassar Aziz after three years?

    Katrina shared a photo of herself dressed as Harley Quinn for Halloween on Instagram. The actress resembled Harley Quinn's original look, donning everything from renowned blonde ponytails to a blend of blue and pink makeup. 

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    A post shared by Katrina Kaif (@katrinakaif)

    Kat wore striped shorts with a pink blouse and a translucent jacket with multicoloured frills on the arms. She also smiled while holding the bat on her shoulders in one of the photos. Margot Robbie portrays Harley Quinn in the DC film Suicide Squad.

    Katrina will next be seen in Gurmmeet Singh's Phone Bhoot, written by Ravi Shankaran and Jasvinder Singh Bath. Ishaan Khatter, Siddhant Chaturvedi, and Jackie Shroff also featured in the key parts. The film will be released in theatres on November 4th.

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    A post shared by @varindertchawla

    Besides Phone Bhoot, Katrina will be featured in the forthcoming action movie Tiger 3 with Salman Khan. She also has the upcoming Merry Christmas, directed by Sriram Raghavan, in which she will star alongside Vijay Sethupathi. Excel Entertainment has also signed her to appear in Jee Le Zaraa, a film co-starring Alia Bhatt and Priyanka Chopra.

    Last Updated Nov 1, 2022, 10:48 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Rambha Car Accident: Bollywood actress and her daughter Sasha hospitalised for treatment-Reports RBA

    Rambha Car Accident: Bollywood actress' daughter Sasha have been hospitalised-Reports

    Cars to properties salaries birthday girl Aishwarya Rai Bachchan towering net worth will leave you shocked drb

    Cars to properties, salaries, birthday girl Aishwarya Rai Bachchan’s towering net worth will leave you shocked

    Huma Qureshi calls it quits with boyfriend Mudassar Aziz after three years? drb

    Huma Qureshi calls it quits with boyfriend Mudassar Aziz after three years?

    pro-wrestling WWE: Should The Rock daughter Ava Raine join Roman Reigns Bloodline? Jimmy Uso comments-ayh

    WWE: Should The Rock's daughter Ava Raine join Roman Reigns' Bloodline? Jimmy Uso comments

    Who was Sonali Chakraborty? Gaatchora actor passes away at 59 drb

    Who was Sonali Chakraborty? ‘Gaatchora’ actor passes away at 59

    Recent Stories

    Snehasish Ganguly takes charge as CAB president; extends olive branch to Wriddhiman Saha-ayh

    Snehasish Ganguly takes charge as CAB president; extends olive branch to Wriddhiman Saha

    Why Chinese protesting COVID lockdowns are singing Bappi Lahiri s Jimmy Jimmy gcw

    Why Chinese protesting COVID lockdowns are singing Bappi Lahiri's 'Jimmy, Jimmy...'

    Rambha Car Accident: Bollywood actress and her daughter Sasha hospitalised for treatment-Reports RBA

    Rambha Car Accident: Bollywood actress' daughter Sasha have been hospitalised-Reports

    End of road for Dinesh Karthik, Ravichandran Ashwin? BCCI begins T20 transition?-ayh

    End of road for Dinesh Karthik, Ravichandran Ashwin? BCCI begins T20 transition?

    Priyanka Chopra is back in 'Bay'; Jetlagged and enjoying Karan Johar's show with Cheetos- (Pictures inside) RBA

    Priyanka Chopra is back in 'Bay'; Jetlagged and enjoying Karan Johar's show with Cheetos- (Pictures inside)

    Recent Videos

    Morbi suspension bridge collapse: 12 questions that need to be answered

    Morbi suspension bridge collapse: 12 questions that need to be answered

    Video Icon
    ICC T20 World Cup 2022, IND vs SA, India vs South Africa: Would not pinpoint any particular moment - Bhuvneshwar Kumar-ayh

    ICC T20 World Cup 2022, IND vs SA: 'Won't pinpoint any particular moment' - Bhuvneshwar

    Video Icon
    On Tape: The moment Morbi suspension bridge collapsed

    On Tape: The moment Morbi suspension bridge collapsed

    Video Icon
    ICC T20 World Cup 2022, IND vs SA, India vs South Africa: We are not thinking about Rishabh Pant as opener - Vikram Rathour-ayh

    ICC T20 World Cup 2022, IND vs SA: 'We aren't thinking about Pant as opener' - Rathour

    Video Icon
    AAP releases audio clip of 'BJP's MLA poaching plot'; demands probe against HM Amit Shah

    AAP releases audio clip of 'BJP's MLA poaching plot'; demands probe against HM Amit Shah

    Video Icon