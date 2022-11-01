Video: Katrina Kaif as Harley Quinn for Halloween; Vicky Kaushal turns director for wife's photoshoot

Katrina Kaif turns Harley Quinn: During Katrina Kaif's latest photoshoot as Harley Quinn, Vicky Kaushal took on the director's role for his wife. View the video.

Katrina Kaif shared a behind-the-scenes (BTS) video from her recent photoshoot, which her husband, actor Vicky Kaushal, directed. Katrina took to Instagram to share a video of herself costumed as the DC Comics character Harley Quinn.

Katrina carried Harley's distinctive baseball bat like a rifle in the video. As she posed for the camera, Vicky Kaushal was seen instructing her on how to hold it. Katrina captioned the image with, "Jab husband director ban gaye (When hubby become director)..." She accompanied her caption with loving face emojis.

Also Read: Rambha Car Accident: Bollywood actress' daughter Sasha have been hospitalised-Reports

Reacting to the video, Katrina's fans showered them with love. An Instagram user said, "You guys are so cute." Another person wrote, "Looking stunning." A comment read, "Vicky’s the cutest." Another fan said, "Love this, so pretty."

Also Read: Huma Qureshi calls it quits with boyfriend Mudassar Aziz after three years?

Katrina shared a photo of herself dressed as Harley Quinn for Halloween on Instagram. The actress resembled Harley Quinn's original look, donning everything from renowned blonde ponytails to a blend of blue and pink makeup.

Kat wore striped shorts with a pink blouse and a translucent jacket with multicoloured frills on the arms. She also smiled while holding the bat on her shoulders in one of the photos. Margot Robbie portrays Harley Quinn in the DC film Suicide Squad.

Katrina will next be seen in Gurmmeet Singh's Phone Bhoot, written by Ravi Shankaran and Jasvinder Singh Bath. Ishaan Khatter, Siddhant Chaturvedi, and Jackie Shroff also featured in the key parts. The film will be released in theatres on November 4th.

Besides Phone Bhoot, Katrina will be featured in the forthcoming action movie Tiger 3 with Salman Khan. She also has the upcoming Merry Christmas, directed by Sriram Raghavan, in which she will star alongside Vijay Sethupathi. Excel Entertainment has also signed her to appear in Jee Le Zaraa, a film co-starring Alia Bhatt and Priyanka Chopra.