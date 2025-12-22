Rumors have been circulating that Kajol might play Jr NTR’s mother in Dragon. However, the film’s team has denied this, clarifying her involvement, while fans eagerly await updates on the action-packed movie.

After the release of his 2024 film Devara, South superstar Jr NTR’s fans are eagerly awaiting his next project. NTR is currently shooting for his upcoming movie, Dragon, directed by Prashanth Neel, known for hits like KGF and Salaar. Recently, rumors about Bollywood actress Kajol playing NTR’s mother in the film made headlines.

Is Kajol Really Playing Jr NTR’s Mother?

For weeks, speculation has circulated that Kajol would appear as NTR’s mother in Dragon. However, the film’s team has officially denied the rumors, stating, “Kajol has nothing to do with our film.” Reports also suggest that Prashanth Neel is planning a special song featuring NTR and a top actress, with the shoot expected to last two to three months.

Meanwhile, Jr NTR took a short break to focus on his physical transformation, building muscle for a high-voltage action avatar. The film promises a visually powerful performance from the actor.

About Jr NTR’s Film Dragon

Dragon is a massive action entertainer being produced under the banners of Mythri Movie Makers and NTR Arts. Music is composed by Ravi Basrur, while Rukmini Vasanth plays the lead role, adding a romantic touch to the action-packed drama.

The new shooting schedule recently began at Ramoji Film City in Hyderabad. The movie is expected to release in 2026. NTR was also seen this year in the Bollywood film War 2 alongside Hrithik Roshan, which, despite a massive budget of ₹400 crores, earned ₹351 crores at the box office.

With Dragon, fans can expect a high-octane action entertainer showcasing Jr NTR in a never-before-seen avatar.