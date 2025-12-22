- Home
2025’s Biggest Surprise Hits: Three Re-Released Films That Dominated the Box Office
The year 2025 will be remembered for many reasons, including the surprising success of re-released films. Some movies earned unexpectedly high box office collections. Here are the three highest-grossing re-releases of 2025.
3. Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani
Re-release Date: Jan 3, 2025
Earnings: ₹25.4 Crore
This Ayan Mukerji film starring Ranbir Kapoor and Deepika Padukone first released in 2013 with a budget of about ₹45 crore.
2. Sanam Teri Kasam
Re-release Date: Feb 7, 2025
Earnings: ₹39.15 Crore
First released in 2016, this film starring Harshvardhan Rane and Mawra Hocane had a budget of around ₹18 crore.
1. Baahubali: The Epic
Re-release Date: Oct 31, 2025
Earnings: ₹51.72 Crore
This S.S. Rajamouli film, starring Prabhas, was originally released in two parts on a budget of around ₹430-500 crore.
