Huma Qureshi calls it quits with boyfriend Mudassar Aziz after three years?

Days before the release of ‘Double XL’, actor Huma Qureshi reportedly called it quits with her boyfriend Mudassar Aziz. The film, which also features actor Sonakshi Sinha, has been written by Aziz.

With only a few days left for the release of Huma Qureshi and Sonakshi Sinha-starrer ‘Double XL’, reports are doing rounds that Huma has ended her three-year-old relationship with writer-boyfriend Mudassar Aziz. For the unversed, the T-Series-backed film has been written by Aziz.

A report by ETimes has claimed that Huma Qureshi and Mudassar Aziz have parted ways after three years of relationship. The report also claimed that even after the breakup, both of them decided to maintain their friendship. However, the reason for their separation has not been revealed.

Huma Qureshi and Mudassar Aziz have shared several pictures of them together on social media. The report about their break-up has worried fans of the couple. Mudassar Aziz, who has written the story of Huma Qureshi and Sonakshi Sinha-starrer ‘Double XL’, has directed several films till now. He is particularly known for films such as 'Dulha Mil Gaya' and 'Happy Bhag Jayegi'.

ALOS READ: It’s official! Gautham Karthik and Manjima Mohan are dating! Couple shares romantic pics

Before Mudassar Aziz got into a relationship with Huma Qureshi, his name was linked with actor and former Miss Universe, Sushmita Sen. Aziz and Sen were also spotted together at multiple times that added fuel to the speculations about their relationship. However, they reportedly broke up in the year 2010.

ALSO READ: Urfi Javed goes on a revealing spree, posts pics in raunchy bikini

Meanwhile, on the work front, Huma Qureshi was last seen in Akshay Kumar-starrer ‘Bellbottom’. She was also seen in a special song in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s film ‘Gangubai Kathiawadi’ which featured actor Alia Bhatt in the lead role. Apart from ‘Double XL’, Huma Qureshi will also be seen in the Netflix film 'Monica O My Darling'. The trailer of Huma’s OTT next, which also stars actor Rajkummar Rao, was released on Monday.

As for ‘Double XL’, the slice-of-life comedy will mark the acting debut of cricketer Shikhar Dhawan. The film, helmed by Satram Ramani, the film will hit the theatres on November 4. It will open against Janhvi Kapoor’s upcoming film ‘Mili’.