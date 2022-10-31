Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Huma Qureshi calls it quits with boyfriend Mudassar Aziz after three years?

    Days before the release of ‘Double XL’, actor Huma Qureshi reportedly called it quits with her boyfriend Mudassar Aziz. The film, which also features actor Sonakshi Sinha, has been written by Aziz.

    Huma Qureshi calls it quits with boyfriend Mudassar Aziz after three years? drb
    Author
    Divya Bhonsale
    First Published Oct 31, 2022, 9:07 PM IST

    With only a few days left for the release of Huma Qureshi and Sonakshi Sinha-starrer ‘Double XL’, reports are doing rounds that Huma has ended her three-year-old relationship with writer-boyfriend Mudassar Aziz. For the unversed, the T-Series-backed film has been written by Aziz.

    A report by ETimes has claimed that Huma Qureshi and Mudassar Aziz have parted ways after three years of relationship. The report also claimed that even after the breakup, both of them decided to maintain their friendship. However, the reason for their separation has not been revealed.

    Huma Qureshi and Mudassar Aziz have shared several pictures of them together on social media. The report about their break-up has worried fans of the couple. Mudassar Aziz, who has written the story of Huma Qureshi and Sonakshi Sinha-starrer ‘Double XL’, has directed several films till now. He is particularly known for films such as 'Dulha Mil Gaya' and 'Happy Bhag Jayegi'.

    ALOS READ: It’s official! Gautham Karthik and Manjima Mohan are dating! Couple shares romantic pics

    Before Mudassar Aziz got into a relationship with Huma Qureshi, his name was linked with actor and former Miss Universe, Sushmita Sen. Aziz and Sen were also spotted together at multiple times that added fuel to the speculations about their relationship. However, they reportedly broke up in the year 2010.

    ALSO READ: Urfi Javed goes on a revealing spree, posts pics in raunchy bikini

    Meanwhile, on the work front, Huma Qureshi was last seen in Akshay Kumar-starrer ‘Bellbottom’. She was also seen in a special song in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s film ‘Gangubai Kathiawadi’ which featured actor Alia Bhatt in the lead role. Apart from ‘Double XL’, Huma Qureshi will also be seen in the Netflix film 'Monica O My Darling'. The trailer of Huma’s OTT next, which also stars actor Rajkummar Rao, was released on Monday.

    As for ‘Double XL’, the slice-of-life comedy will mark the acting debut of cricketer Shikhar Dhawan. The film, helmed by Satram Ramani, the film will hit the theatres on November 4. It will open against Janhvi Kapoor’s upcoming film ‘Mili’.

    Last Updated Oct 31, 2022, 9:07 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    pro-wrestling WWE: Should The Rock daughter Ava Raine join Roman Reigns Bloodline? Jimmy Uso comments-ayh

    WWE: Should The Rock's daughter Ava Raine join Roman Reigns' Bloodline? Jimmy Uso comments

    Who was Sonali Chakraborty? Gaatchora actor passes away at 59 drb

    Who was Sonali Chakraborty? ‘Gaatchora’ actor passes away at 59

    Fans question Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia's 'double dinner' amidst food crisis drb

    Bigg Boss 16: Fans question Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia's 'double dinner' amidst food crisis

    weekend Box Office Report Kantara sets new record takes check out Ram Setu Thank God performances drb

    Box Office Report: Kantara sets new record; check out ‘Ram Setu’, ‘Thank God’ performances

    Should Kantara go to Oscars? Here's what Rishab Shetty stated RBA

    Should Kantara go to Oscars? Here's what Rishab Shetty stated

    Recent Stories

    Sebi bars fugitive Mehul Choksi from stock market for 10 years; slaps Rs 5 crore fine AJR

    Sebi bars fugitive Mehul Choksi from stock market for 10 years; slaps Rs 5 crore fine

    Morbi bridge collapse: PM chairs high-level meet as police face tough questions

    Morbi bridge collapse: PM chairs high-level meet as police face tough questions

    Its official Gautham Karthik and Manjima Mohan are dating Couple shares romantic pics drb

    It’s official! Gautham Karthik and Manjima Mohan are dating! Couple shares romantic pics

    football Is Qatar World Cup 2022 on Marcus Rashford's mine? Man United star speaks up after return to form snt

    Is Qatar World Cup 2022 on Marcus Rashford's mine? Man United star speaks up after return to form

    football Barcelona's Champions League disaster: Robert Lewandowski breaks his silence over shock exit snt

    Barcelona's Champions League disaster: Lewandowski breaks his silence over shock exit

    Recent Videos

    Morbi suspension bridge collapse: 12 questions that need to be answered

    Morbi suspension bridge collapse: 12 questions that need to be answered

    Video Icon
    ICC T20 World Cup 2022, IND vs SA, India vs South Africa: Would not pinpoint any particular moment - Bhuvneshwar Kumar-ayh

    ICC T20 World Cup 2022, IND vs SA: 'Won't pinpoint any particular moment' - Bhuvneshwar

    Video Icon
    On Tape: The moment Morbi suspension bridge collapsed

    On Tape: The moment Morbi suspension bridge collapsed

    Video Icon
    ICC T20 World Cup 2022, IND vs SA, India vs South Africa: We are not thinking about Rishabh Pant as opener - Vikram Rathour-ayh

    ICC T20 World Cup 2022, IND vs SA: 'We aren't thinking about Pant as opener' - Rathour

    Video Icon
    AAP releases audio clip of 'BJP's MLA poaching plot'; demands probe against HM Amit Shah

    AAP releases audio clip of 'BJP's MLA poaching plot'; demands probe against HM Amit Shah

    Video Icon