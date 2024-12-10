VIDEO: Diljit Dosanjh visits Ujjain's Mahakaleshwar Temple wearing white dhoti after his Indore concert

Diljit Dosanjh recently performed in Indore as part of his Dil-Luminati tour. On Tuesday morning, he visited the Mahakaleshwar Temple in Ujjain, Madhya Pradesh, during his Dil-Luminati Tour.

VIDEO Diljit Dosanjh visits Ujjain's Mahakaleshwar Temple wearing white dhoti after his Indore Dil-Luminati concert RBA
Author
Richa Barua
First Published Dec 10, 2024, 10:34 AM IST | Last Updated Dec 10, 2024, 10:51 AM IST

Diljit Dosanjh, a Punjabi musician currently on his Dil-Luminati Tour of India, visited the Mahakaleshwar Temple in Ujjain, Madhya Pradesh, on Tuesday morning. He arrived early to see the bhasma aarti with his teammates. The temple administration later presented him with a scarf to acknowledge his attendance.

On Tuesday morning, Punjabi musician Diljit Dosanjh, presently on his Dil-Luminati Tour throughout India, made a break to visit the Mahakaleshwar Temple in Ujjain, Madhya Pradesh. The singer-actor and crew mates visited the revered shrine to seek Lord Shiva's blessings.

Also Read: Rubina Dilaik's luxurious Mumbai home: See inside photos

In a now-viral video, Diljit sits directly in front of the Mahakaleshwar temple, engaging in the first aarti of the day. When he arrived to the temple in the early hours of Tuesday, he was dressed in typical white and had a matching turban. He and his colleagues observed the 'bhasma aarti' and prayed in the temple's sanctum sanctorum.

The temple administrators then gave Diljit with a shawl, and the musician was spotted spending time inside the shrine before leaving. Diljit played in Indore on December 8, and before that, he was seen visiting the city and eating some of the most delicious food, including the famous Indori poha. He played in front of a crowded house, and throughout the event, he drew attention after sending a powerful message to his detractors.

Also Read: Uorfi Javed to Jasmin Bhasin-7 TV Actresses Who Received R*pe Threats

Reciting a lyric by the renowned Rahat Indori, Diljit screamed, "Sabhi ka khoon hai iss mitti mein shamil, kisi ke baap ka Hindustan thodi hai!"

Ahead of his show, members of multiple Hindu fringe organisations, led by the Bajrang Dal, invaded the venue to protest the sale of spirits and held a meeting in the neighbourhood.

Meanwhile, Diljit will play in Chandigarh on December 14, Mumbai on December 19, and Guwahati on December 29.

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.For more reliable and latest newsTelegram subscribe to Asianet Newsable Telegram channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Raj Kundra porn case update: Actress Gehana Vashisht shares SHOCKING details; read what she said RBA

Raj Kundra porn case update: Actress Gehana Vashisht shares SHOCKING details; read what she said

Bigg Boss 18: Avinash Mishra forms surprising bond with Karan Veer Mehra, shocks contestants [WATCH] NTI

Bigg Boss 18: Avinash Mishra forms surprising bond with Karan Veer Mehra, shocks contestants [WATCH]

When Sumona Chakravarti opened up about loan rejections despite being famous; Read on NTI

When Sumona Chakravarti opened up about loan rejections despite being famous; Read on

Rakul Preet Singh gives health update on recovery from back injury, says 'much better now..' NTI

Rakul Preet Singh gives health update on recovery from back injury, says 'much better now..'

Bigg Boss 18: Avinash Mishra stuns everyone by nominating best friend Vivian Dsena [WATCH] NTI

Bigg Boss 18: Avinash Mishra stuns everyone by nominating best friend Vivian Dsena [WATCH]

Recent Stories

Former Karnataka CM SM Krishna: A political stalwart and architect of 'Brand Bengaluru' vkp

Former Karnataka CM SM Krishna: A political stalwart and architect of 'Brand Bengaluru'

Salary to be paid in installments from NEXT month: Why Nabanna made sudden decision AJR

Salary to be paid in installments from NEXT month: Why Nabanna made sudden decision

Salman Khan to Amitabh Bachchan: Highest paid Indian TV hosts of 2024 NTI

Salman Khan to Amitabh Bachchan: Highest paid Indian TV hosts of 2024

Salman Khan to Amitabh Bachchan: Highest paid Indian TV hosts of 2024 NTI

Salman Khan to Amitabh Bachchan: Highest paid Indian TV hosts of 2024

'Would never take such inhuman step': YesMadam says 'no one was fired', posts were planned on stress survey shk

'Would never take such inhuman step': YesMadam says 'no one was fired', posts were planned on stress survey

Recent Videos

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi dmn

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi

Video Icon
Bengaluru DCM DK Shivakumar MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro opens tomorrow WATCH vkp

Bengaluru: DCM DK Shivakumar, MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro, opens tomorrow (WATCH)

Video Icon
Bengaluru tragedy Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte 6 arrested WATCH vkp

Bengaluru tragedy: Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte; 6 arrested (WATCH)

Video Icon
Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH) AJR

Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH)

Video Icon
Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH) AJR

Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH)

Video Icon