VIDEO: Diljit Dosanjh visits Ujjain's Mahakaleshwar Temple wearing white dhoti after his Indore concert

Diljit Dosanjh recently performed in Indore as part of his Dil-Luminati tour. On Tuesday morning, he visited the Mahakaleshwar Temple in Ujjain, Madhya Pradesh, during his Dil-Luminati Tour.

Diljit Dosanjh, a Punjabi musician currently on his Dil-Luminati Tour of India, visited the Mahakaleshwar Temple in Ujjain, Madhya Pradesh, on Tuesday morning. He arrived early to see the bhasma aarti with his teammates. The temple administration later presented him with a scarf to acknowledge his attendance.

On Tuesday morning, Punjabi musician Diljit Dosanjh, presently on his Dil-Luminati Tour throughout India, made a break to visit the Mahakaleshwar Temple in Ujjain, Madhya Pradesh. The singer-actor and crew mates visited the revered shrine to seek Lord Shiva's blessings.

Also Read: Rubina Dilaik's luxurious Mumbai home: See inside photos

In a now-viral video, Diljit sits directly in front of the Mahakaleshwar temple, engaging in the first aarti of the day. When he arrived to the temple in the early hours of Tuesday, he was dressed in typical white and had a matching turban. He and his colleagues observed the 'bhasma aarti' and prayed in the temple's sanctum sanctorum.

The temple administrators then gave Diljit with a shawl, and the musician was spotted spending time inside the shrine before leaving. Diljit played in Indore on December 8, and before that, he was seen visiting the city and eating some of the most delicious food, including the famous Indori poha. He played in front of a crowded house, and throughout the event, he drew attention after sending a powerful message to his detractors.

Also Read: Uorfi Javed to Jasmin Bhasin-7 TV Actresses Who Received R*pe Threats

Reciting a lyric by the renowned Rahat Indori, Diljit screamed, "Sabhi ka khoon hai iss mitti mein shamil, kisi ke baap ka Hindustan thodi hai!"

Ahead of his show, members of multiple Hindu fringe organisations, led by the Bajrang Dal, invaded the venue to protest the sale of spirits and held a meeting in the neighbourhood.

Meanwhile, Diljit will play in Chandigarh on December 14, Mumbai on December 19, and Guwahati on December 29.

Latest Videos