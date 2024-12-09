Entertainment

Uorfi Javed to Jasmin Bhasin-7 TV Actresses Who Received Rape Threats

Image credits: Instagran

Dipika Kakar

TV actress Dipika Kakar received death threats during the shooting of 'Bigg Boss 12'.

Uorfi Javed

Uorfi Javed received death threats due to her unique fashion choices.

Mahi Vij

TV actress Mahi Vij received death threats from her cook and filed a police complaint.

Jasmin Bhasin

Popular TV actress Jasmin Bhasin is also included in this list.

Shagun Sharma

The actress, who gained fame from 'Ishq Par Zor Nahin', received rape threats.

Mimi Chakraborty

Mimi Chakraborty received rape threats after speaking out against the Kolkata rape case.

