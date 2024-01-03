Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    (Video) 'Black Panther' actress Carrie Bernans injured in hit-and-run in New York; suffers multiple fractures

    Carrie Bernans, best known for her performance in 'Black Panther,' was severely injured in a hit-and-run accident in New York on January 1, 2024. The actress, who recently gave birth to her first child, suffered many fractures and fractured bones.

    Carrie Bernans, the 'Black Panther' actor and stuntwoman, was recently engaged in a hit-and-run accident in New York on January 1, 2024. The star, 29, had recently become a mother and was not with her child when the event occurred. She did, however, incur multiple fractures, shattered bones, and damaged teeth.

    According to a statement from her agent to PEOPLE, Carrie Bernans, 29, was critically injured after a car crashed into the outdoor dining area of Chirp restaurant in Manhattan at about 1:30 a.m. on January 1. According to her manager, the star sustained many fractures in the accident and is presently in stable condition at the hospital. She also stated that her 8-month-old kid was not there at the time of the incident.

    Bernans' mother, Patricia Lee, extensively revealed her daughter's injuries in a series of Instagram images. Her face seemed wounded and bloated in one photograph, with chipped and bleeding teeth. Bernans was shown in a second shot laying on a hospital bed with red bruises on her hands.

    “She’s still in so much pain and can’t answer calls at this time, but appreciate the messages," her mother wrote in the caption, "This was a traumatic incident. Please keep Carrie in your thoughts and prayers. She’s in so much pain but healing.”

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    Carrie's mother later on updated about her daughter's situation. She wrote to Instagram, "Update: Thank you everyone for your prayers and support for my daughter @carriebernans. She continues to be under the care of the hospital. Though she's not capable of walking unassisted, she is maintaining hopeful spirits, believing God will bring her through this. Thank you for your continued prayers (sic).

    Carrie Bernans appeared in 'Black Panther' as a member of the Dora Milaje fighting force and did stunts in the musical version of 'The Colour Purple' released last month. 

