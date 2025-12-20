Salman Khan Ex-Girlfriend List: Aishwarya Rai To Somy Ali; Check List Here
Salman Khan is about to celebrate his 60th birthday on December 27. However, he is still single. Over the years, his name has been linked with many actresses, but he never married. So, let's find out the full list of his affairs
Sangeeta Bijlani
Salman Khan first fell for Sangeeta Bijlani. They were in a relationship for a long time, but then they suddenly broke up. After the breakup, Sangeeta said that Salman had cheated on her.
Aishwarya Rai
After this, Salman Khan fell for famous Bollywood actress Aishwarya Rai, but this relationship didn't last long. Aishwarya Rai had accused Salman of abusing and even hitting her.
Somy Ali
Salman Khan and Somy Ali also dated each other, but then they suddenly broke up. After the breakup, Somy made several serious allegations against Salman.
Sneha Ullal
Sneha Ullal's face resembled Aishwarya Rai's. Thus, Salman's name started getting linked with hers, but they never confirmed the relationship.
Katrina Kaif
Then, Salman's name started getting linked with Katrina Kaif. According to media reports, they started fighting a lot, after which they broke up.
Iulia Vantur
Salman Khan fell for foreign actress and singer Iulia Vantur. However, they never made their relationship official.
Pooja Hegde
According to media reports, Salman and Pooja Hegde got close during the filming of 'Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan,' but they called these reports just rumors.
