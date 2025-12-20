Image Credit : instagram

Pakistani authorities announced the ban in response to concerns over the film's portrayal of sensitive historical events, including cross-border terrorist and espionage tales set in Karachi's Lyari area.

According to an IANS report, authorities and experts were concerned by the representation of internal difficulties and claimed 'anti-Pakistan' overtones, prompting the rejection of official release, a move shared by other Gulf nations, including Bahrain, Kuwait, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Oman, and the UAE.