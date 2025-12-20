Sreenivasan was a genius who made Malayalis laugh and think. He acted in more than two hundred films. A 48-year-long film career has come to an end.

Actor, screenwriter, and director Sreenivasan (69) has passed away. He breathed his last at the Tripunithura Taluk Hospital. He had been undergoing treatment for a long illness. He left home this morning for dialysis. His health deteriorated upon reaching Tripunithura. His wife Vimala was with him.

He was a genius who made Malayalis laugh and think. He acted in more than two hundred films. A 48-year-long film career has come to an end. Sreenivasan had a special ability to present the problems of ordinary people with a touch of humour. Malayalis will never forget films like Gandhinagar 2nd Street, Nadodikkattu, TP Balagopalan M.A., Sandesham, Vadakkunokkiyanthram, and Thalayanamanthram. He received the Kerala State Film Award five times. The films Chinthavishtayaya Shyamala and Vadakkunokkiyanthram, which Sreenivasan wrote, directed, and acted in, also received National Awards.

He was born on April 4, 1956, in Patyam, near Thalassery. He studied at Kathirur Government School and Pazhassiraja NSS College. Later, he earned a diploma in film acting from the Film Chamber Institute in Madras. He entered the film industry in 1977 with the film Manimuzhakkam, directed by P. A. Backer. In 1984, he wrote the story for the film Odaruthammava Aalariyam. Films directed by Sreenivasan, such as Vadakkunokkiyanthram and Chinthavishtayaya Shyamala, gained immense popularity.

He wrote the screenplays for many hit films, including Sanmanassullavarkku Samadhanam, T. P. Balagopalan M.A., Gandhinagar 2nd Street, Nadodikkattu, Thalayanamanthram, Golanthara Vartha, Chambakulam Thachan, Varavelpu, Sandesham, Udayananu Tharam, Mazhayethum Munpe, Azhakiya Ravanan, Oru Maravathoor Kanavu, Ayal Kadhayezhuthukayanu, and Kadha Parayumbol. 'Njan Prakashan', released in 2018, was the last film for which Sreenivasan wrote the screenplay.

His wife is Vimala. Children: Vineeth Sreenivasan, Dhyan Sreenivasan.