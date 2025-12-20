- Home
Like every year in America, the White House Christmas dinner was organized this time too. Some special celebrities were invited. A Bollywood actress from the 90s also attended and shared pictures and videos on social media. Know her here
White House Christmas
The White House was decorated with Christmas trees for the dinner. Select people from around the world were invited. The Bollywood actress called it an honor to be invited.
Mallika Sherawat Invited
Mallika Sherawat attended the White House Christmas dinner in the US. She went to the event after receiving an invitation. The 'Murder' actress shared glimpses, calling it 'totally unrealistic'.
Instagram Update
Mallika wrote on social media, "Being invited to the White House Christmas dinner feels completely unreal, grateful." For the event, she wore a pink ombre slip dress with a fur jacket.
Photos From White House
On her Instagram, Mallika shared photos from the White House Christmas dinner, writing, "It feels completely unreal to be invited - grateful #whitehouse #xmasdinner."
Videos
In the pictures, Mallika was seen posing in front of festive decor, with sparkling lights and beautifully decorated Christmas trees. The actress also shared a video of US President Donald Trump wishing the audience a Merry Christmas and a Happy New Year.
Mallika Sherawat also shared videos from the White House-
White House Attendance
This wasn't Mallika's first White House invite. In 2011, she attended the Correspondents' Dinner during the Obama administration for her role in the film 'Politics of Love'.
Work Front
On the professional front, Mallika was last seen on screen with Rajkummar Rao and Triptii Dimri in 'Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video', marking her Bollywood comeback.
