Is Shehnaaz Gill dating Guru Randhawa? Here's what we know

Shehnaaz Gill announces her new song with Guru Randhawa, says, ‘A Beautiful Feeling That We Cherish Together’. She shared the poster of her upcoming song ‘Sunrise’ alongside Guru.

Shehnaaz Gill, an actress, has a large fan base that likes her. She has been ascending the ladder of success in her professional life since she appeared on Bigg Boss 13 in season 13. Many people admired her friendship with late actor Sidharth Shukla. Even though they never officially verified their relationship speculations, SidNaaz will live on in the hearts of their followers. However, she has been connected to her Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan co-star Raghav Juyal and musician Guru Randhawa in recent months.

While she denied allegations about Raghav, she has been silent regarding her connection with Randhawa. With the introduction of their new song 'Sunrise,' she seemed to have finally hinted to their relationship. She disclosed that the song is a feeling they treasure together by sharing a poster of the song in which they are sleeping on the cot hugging with one other.

Her caption reads, “This is just not a Song, it’s a beautiful feeling that we cherish together. Thank you to one and all, for loving us together… after moonrise, there’s always a Sunrise! #Sunrise. @gururandhawa full video out on 8th jan 2024 …happy new year.”

Shehnaaz's post certainly raised some heads, leaving admirers to wonder if she is truly dating the Naach Meri Rani singer. For those who are unaware, their new album is centred on their unrequited love tale. Their lovely connection has made headlines over the last year, as they are frequently seen supporting each other on their professional travels. Fans are anxiously awaiting the release of the new single.

Shehnaaz Gill was most recently seen in Thank You For Coming, with Bhumi Pednekar, Kusha Kapila, Dolly Singh, and Shibani Bedi. Aside from her Bollywood endeavours, she has made waves for her chat programme Desi Vibes With Shehnaaz, in which she interviews celebs about their forthcoming projects.