Hollywood film 'Avatar: Fire and Ash' has got a bumper opening at the box office. Released on December 19, this film has become the biggest opening Hollywood film in India in 2025. It has left behind Tom Cruise starrer 'Mission: Impossible - The Final Reckoning' by a huge margin. Not only in India, but at the worldwide box office as well, this top Cruise starrer action thriller has overshadowed it. Many Indian films of 2025 also seem to be standing behind 'Avatar: Fire and Ash' in terms of opening collection.