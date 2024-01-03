Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Bigg Boss 17: Abhishek Kumar slaps Samarth Jurel on national TV; video goes viral (WATCH)

    Bigg Boss 17 Update: Abhishek Kumar, Isha Malviya and Samarth Jurel worked together on Udaariyaan. Isha, who is currently dating Samarth, was once in a relationship with Abhishek. However, the two reportedly broke up on an ugly note.

    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Jan 3, 2024, 11:17 AM IST

    Abhishek Kumar, Isha Malviya, and Samarth Jurel have never gotten along in the Bigg Boss 17 house. However, things between the three will turn ugly in the future episode when Abhishek surprises everyone by hitting Samarth. Colours TV just aired an ad showing a preview of the full incident.

    It starts with Samarth making fun of Abhishek's mental health by saying, “Ek baar jise stamp lag gaya chomu toh phir lag gaya chomu.” This leaves Abhishek furious who then lashes out at Samarth. However, the latter makes a derogatory comment and calls Abhishek, “apne baap ka mental launda”. He then also throws a blanket on Abhishek.

    Also Read: Bigg Boss 17: 'I Will Take The Decision...' Ankita Lokhande hints at DIVORCE from Vicky Jain

    Later in the trailer, Isha is seen telling Abhishek that his parents must be sick of him. "TV tod de," she says to irritate him. Samarth then stands up and touches Abhishek. The former loses his cool and hits his former Udaariyaan co-star, shocking Ankita Lokhande and others. 

    Several consumers responded to the promotion shortly after it was posted online. Abhishek's supporters defended him, claiming that Samarth had provoked him. “Glad Abhishek slapped him hard!! Doesn’t matter if he’s thrown out for violence but what chintu and Isha is doing is totally wrong!” one of the fans wrote.

    Also Read: Bollywood actress Anjali Patil conned of Rs 5.79 lakh in alleged drug scam; read details

    Another fan argued that it was Samarth who first touched Abhishek. “#SamarthJurel clearly touched #AbhishekKumar’s face first after that #Abhishek’s reaction came,” he wrote.

    Udaariyaan, Abhishek Kumar, Isha Malviya, and Samarth Jurel collaborated on the programme. Isha was formerly married to Abhishek and is presently dating Samarth. However, the two allegedly ended their relationship on a bad note. 

    Abhishek's buddy Madhav Shharma dubbed Isha "a liar" and exposed the cause for their split in a recent interview with News18. He said that Isha cheated on Abhishek with Samarth and that the actress was the one who assaulted Abhishek initially.

