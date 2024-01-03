Bigg Boss 17: Abhishek Kumar slaps Samarth Jurel on national TV; video goes viral (WATCH)

Bigg Boss 17 Update: Abhishek Kumar, Isha Malviya and Samarth Jurel worked together on Udaariyaan. Isha, who is currently dating Samarth, was once in a relationship with Abhishek. However, the two reportedly broke up on an ugly note.

Abhishek Kumar, Isha Malviya, and Samarth Jurel have never gotten along in the Bigg Boss 17 house. However, things between the three will turn ugly in the future episode when Abhishek surprises everyone by hitting Samarth. Colours TV just aired an ad showing a preview of the full incident.

It starts with Samarth making fun of Abhishek's mental health by saying, “Ek baar jise stamp lag gaya chomu toh phir lag gaya chomu.” This leaves Abhishek furious who then lashes out at Samarth. However, the latter makes a derogatory comment and calls Abhishek, “apne baap ka mental launda”. He then also throws a blanket on Abhishek.

Later in the trailer, Isha is seen telling Abhishek that his parents must be sick of him. "TV tod de," she says to irritate him. Samarth then stands up and touches Abhishek. The former loses his cool and hits his former Udaariyaan co-star, shocking Ankita Lokhande and others.

Several consumers responded to the promotion shortly after it was posted online. Abhishek's supporters defended him, claiming that Samarth had provoked him. “Glad Abhishek slapped him hard!! Doesn’t matter if he’s thrown out for violence but what chintu and Isha is doing is totally wrong!” one of the fans wrote.

Another fan argued that it was Samarth who first touched Abhishek. “#SamarthJurel clearly touched #AbhishekKumar’s face first after that #Abhishek’s reaction came,” he wrote.

#Abhifake repeatedly pokes #SamarthJurel about his gf #IshaMalviya's character but when #Chintu replies in the same style, his PR becomes active to give sympathy cards.

I don't know khabri ko kitna Paisa Mila hai 🥲#BiggBoss17 #BB17 #BB17onJioCinema pic.twitter.com/ti3oPt0ej2 — Muhammad Noman (@noman00019) January 3, 2024

Udaariyaan, Abhishek Kumar, Isha Malviya, and Samarth Jurel collaborated on the programme. Isha was formerly married to Abhishek and is presently dating Samarth. However, the two allegedly ended their relationship on a bad note.

Abhishek's buddy Madhav Shharma dubbed Isha "a liar" and exposed the cause for their split in a recent interview with News18. He said that Isha cheated on Abhishek with Samarth and that the actress was the one who assaulted Abhishek initially.